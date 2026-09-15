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EPA Head Zeldin Announces the Days of Anti-Fossil Fuel Policies Are Over

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 3:00 PM
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EPA Head Zeldin Announces the Days of Anti-Fossil Fuel Policies Are Over
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Democrats want to end fossil fuels and, with them, crash our economy and destroy our way of life. Environmentalism — as Rush Limbaugh predicted — is just a rebranding of communism, which is why the environmentalist Left pushes communist solutions to the "climate crisis."

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But thanks to the Trump administration and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the Democrats' war on fossil fuels and affordable, abundant, reliable energy is over.

Speaking at the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial in Houston, Zeldin announced the repeal of most of the Biden-era greenhouse gas rules.

"We have determined that the Biden-era carbon pollution standards exceeded the agency's authority under the Clean Air Act," Zeldin said. "The Clean Air Act does not allow an administrator to force technologies that are not proven to work onto power plants. The Biden administration didn't care that they were closing plants or that Americans would lose their livelihoods. They were set on waging a war doused in climate radicalism."

"Today's announcement isn't just about restoring the American economy. It's also about restoring the rule of law. The 2024 rule also failed to account for the U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which bars EPA from using the Clean Air Act to manipulate Americans' energy choices," he continued.

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"Make no mistake: the manipulation not only took choice away, but it also raised electricity prices and kept American energy from reaching its full potential. The craziest part is they were doing it on purpose," Zeldin added. "Other nations also turn to us for energy and we have an abundance of natural resources to deliver. Our policies must meet our abilities.

"Today, we are repealing the majority of the burdensome 2024 requirements so that Americans can benefit from our nation's full energy potential. But we aren't just stopping with the Biden administration's overreach. We are also proposing to rescind all remaining greenhouse gas emissions standards for power plants. All of them," he said.

The destruction is the point. So much for "affordability."

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"Natural gas is part of the solution to meeting America’s next generation of electricity demand. It provides reliable, dispatchable power with substantially lower CO₂ emissions from combustion than coal, and it can be deployed alongside nuclear and renewable generation to meet extraordinary new demand from manufacturing, data centers and AI. Federal policy should encourage investment in that generation," McPhail wrote.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | ENERGY | EPA | LEE ZELDIN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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