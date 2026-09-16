Assemblyman Warns the 'Free State of California' Is Laying Groundwork for Gas Appliance Ban

Not long ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted his state as "free" in a failed attempt to attack the Trump administration. California is anything but free, of course. Newsom has been handed multiple losses in courts over unconstitutional laws that violate Californians' right to free speech and guns, he's poised to sign more unconstitutional legislation that would unfairly punish federal ICE agents and bar them from state jobs, and Democrats in Sacramento want to limit what sort of tires you can buy for your car, which they're also imposing a mileage tax on.

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"Free."

Sure, Gavin.

The state is also on the brink of banning all natural gas appliances in the state, in every single home. This will cost the average California homeowner tens of thousands of dollars to remove gas connections and install electric. On a grid that's notoriously unreliable anyway. Imagine not being able to cook during rolling brownouts.

Carl DeMaio, a member of the state assembly, is sounding the alarm.

CA Democrats just passed SB 1359 as they advance their INSANE plan to BAN all natural gas appliances in every home!



If the ban is imposed, experts warn it will cost the average homeowner $30K in retrofit costs to remove gas and convert to all-electric appliances. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/HYtFHYuxPe — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) September 14, 2026

"It would cost the average homebuilder $30,000 in California to retrofit their home," DeMaio said.

"It is quite clear that under the California Green New Deal, we are banning any natural gas energy source in the state of California," he continued. "This is insane. Because natural gas is cheaper, it's reliable, and it has been shown not to have these negative impacts on the environment, versus importing a third of our kilowatt-hours of electricity from other states."

"Now, under this scheme, and what SB 1359 is all laying the groundwork to do is to ban all natural gas appliances in every building," he added.

SB 1359 in CA proposes a surcharge from gas customers to be paid to the state from low-income assistance programs, conservation programs, etc. It does not propose the elimination of gas appliances. https://t.co/njl8m0Alei — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 15, 2026

But it does prohibit gas utilities from expanding new service and wants to trim back existing infrastructure. That sure sounds like a ban is coming sooner rather than later.

It effectively makes ot impossible to get, though. pic.twitter.com/QxANyQkVdT — Becky Angel 🎻 (@childproblemo) September 15, 2026

So DeMaio is right: it's laying the groundwork for a full-on ban of natural gas appliances.

It wouldn't cost 30K but that's not the point. Government banning what you can have in your own home is the point



And meanwhile the electric grid won't withstand the added strain — Surf Scoter (@SurfScoter2) September 15, 2026

The decline is the point.

California is run by a SUPER MAJORITY of DUMBACRATS that NEVER SOLVE PROBLEMS. They ONLY CREATE PROBLEMS and make the LIVES of Californians MORE DIFFICULT! https://t.co/2iKW2EXYHg — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) September 15, 2026

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Expensive, unreliable energy — and the inevitable decline in the quality of life that follows — is also a choice.

Then blame Trump for skyrocketing electric bills. https://t.co/IBYCC6Ny12 — brobert545 (@brobert545) September 14, 2026

That's the plan, too. That, or "corporate greed."

Banning natural gas appliances is nothing new. Environmentalists have floated that idea for a while, along with outlawing refrigeration and other insane plans to "save the planet."

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