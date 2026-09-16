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Assemblyman Warns the 'Free State of California' Is Laying Groundwork for Gas Appliance Ban

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 16, 2026 9:00 AM
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Assemblyman Warns the 'Free State of California' Is Laying Groundwork for Gas Appliance Ban
AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File

Not long ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted his state as "free" in a failed attempt to attack the Trump administration. California is anything but free, of course. Newsom has been handed multiple losses in courts over unconstitutional laws that violate Californians' right to free speech and guns, he's poised to sign more unconstitutional legislation that would unfairly punish federal ICE agents and bar them from state jobs, and Democrats in Sacramento want to limit what sort of tires you can buy for your car, which they're also imposing a mileage tax on.

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"Free."

Sure, Gavin.

The state is also on the brink of banning all natural gas appliances in the state, in every single home. This will cost the average California homeowner tens of thousands of dollars to remove gas connections and install electric. On a grid that's notoriously unreliable anyway. Imagine not being able to cook during rolling brownouts.

Carl DeMaio, a member of the state assembly, is sounding the alarm.

"It would cost the average homebuilder $30,000 in California to retrofit their home," DeMaio said. 

"It is quite clear that under the California Green New Deal, we are banning any natural gas energy source in the state of California," he continued. "This is insane. Because natural gas is cheaper, it's reliable, and it has been shown not to have these negative impacts on the environment, versus importing a third of our kilowatt-hours of electricity from other states."

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"Now, under this scheme, and what SB 1359 is all laying the groundwork to do is to ban all natural gas appliances in every building," he added.

But it does prohibit gas utilities from expanding new service and wants to trim back existing infrastructure. That sure sounds like a ban is coming sooner rather than later.

So DeMaio is right: it's laying the groundwork for a full-on ban of natural gas appliances.

The decline is the point.

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Expensive, unreliable energy — and the inevitable decline in the quality of life that follows — is also a choice.

That's the plan, too. That, or "corporate greed."

Banning natural gas appliances is nothing new. Environmentalists have floated that idea for a while, along with outlawing refrigeration and other insane plans to "save the planet."

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | ENERGY | GAVIN NEWSOM | GREEN ENERGY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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