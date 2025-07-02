There's Been an Update on Deporting the Boulder Terrorist Suspect's Family

Last month, Mohamed Soliman allegedly attacked Jews in Boulder, Colorado who were peacefully participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event in honor of those hostages taken on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel. He entered the United States from Egypt under the Biden-Harris administration and despite being granted extensions, overstayed his visa. Almost immediately after the attack, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Soliman's family would be deported, though a judge quickly put a stop to that. There's since been an update, however, from another judge and the deportation can move forward.

Judge Orlando Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled that the family can still be deported and also found that such a court did not have jurisdiction.

As the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday:

A federal judge on Wednesday allowed the deportation of the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man accused of firebombing a solidarity walk for Israeli hostages, to move forward, tossing another court's order that had paused the family's removal. Judge Orlando Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas dismissed the family's legal challenge to their deportation, finding that the Trump administration had followed standard procedures and that the federal court "lacks jurisdiction to grant Petitioners the relief they seek." The family had sued to prevent expedited removal proceedings, something the government said it was not pursuing. The Trump administration argued the family was "placed into ordinary removal proceedings." The judge ruled that because the removal proceedings were not the expedited form the family had sued to prevent, the case was moot. Garcia blamed the White House's social media posts for the confusion over the kind of removal proceeding the family faced. ... Garcia ordered the case closed, noting the Immigration and Nationality Act "precludes judicial review" of the claims the family raised. The order ends a block first issued last month that prevented Soliman's wife and five children from being removed from the country.

Reporting from The Hill also stressed Garcia's view that the family should have gone through an immigration judge. "But Garcia noted the proceedings determined the family has not been placed in expedited removal proceedings and they should therefore make their case to an immigration judge," that piece mentioned.

Soliman's family members were quickly turned into sympathetic figures by the mainstream media, including and especially USA Today with their piece on his daughter, Habiba Soliman, with even an update to the piece not making it better.

As for Soliman, the Boulder County District announced more charges for the suspected terrorist earlier this week after one of his victims, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, died from her injuries.