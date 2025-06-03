The Family of the Illegal Boulder Terrorist Is Being Deported

The wife and children of Egyptian illegal alien Mohamad Soliman, the terrorist who firebombed Americans peacefully walking on the street in downtown Boulder Sunday, have been taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and will be deported soon.

"BREAKING: The wife and all five children of Boulder terror suspect Mohamed Soliman have all been arrested by ICE & HSI and are now in federal custody, multiple senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews," Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X Tuesday afternoon. "I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge."

Soliman has no regrets and told law enforcement he would take his actions again. The investigation shows he tried to buy a firearm to carry out his crimes, but opted for Moltov cocktails after his illegal status prevented the purchase.

"There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem added on X. "Our prayers are with the victims, families, and people of Boulder, Colorado. This evil has to STOP now."

In the aftermath of the attacks, the Trump administration vowed to reverse "suicidal" migration into the United States. The Department of Homeland Security has also re-upped a tip line to report illegal aliens in the country.