The Atlanta Fed Just Gave Trump More Good News
Trump Puts the Pressure on Rand Paul
Clarence Thomas Blasts the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment Punt
Elon Musk Breaks His Silence on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill.' It Was Totally...
Robbery Suspect Forges Trump Death Threat to Get Victim Deported
Greenpeace Just Humiliated Macron in the Most French Way Possible
Gavin Newsom Thought He Could Stop Trump's Tariffs – a Federal Judge Had...
After Years of Biden Stagnation, Growth Roars Back Under Trump
Incredibly Unpopular Gov. Kathy Hochul Primaried by Her Own Lieutenant Governor
VIP
California Allowed a Man to Compete Against Women at a Track and Field...
Are the Biden Family Pardons About to Disappear?
America, We Have a Serious Hamas Violence Problem
VIP
The Bad News for Democrats Isn't the Only Good News for Republicans With...
Kat Cammack Calls for Federal Funds to Be Withheld From Universities
Tipsheet

The Family of the Illegal Boulder Terrorist Is Being Deported

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 03, 2025 2:30 PM
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

The wife and children of Egyptian illegal alien Mohamad Soliman, the terrorist who firebombed Americans peacefully walking on the street in downtown Boulder Sunday, have been taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and will be deported soon. 

Advertisement

"BREAKING: The wife and all five children of Boulder terror suspect Mohamed Soliman have all been arrested by ICE & HSI and are now in federal custody, multiple senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews," Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X Tuesday afternoon. "I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge."

Soliman has no regrets and told law enforcement he would take his actions again. The investigation shows he tried to buy a firearm to carry out his crimes, but opted for Moltov cocktails after his illegal status prevented the purchase. 

"There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem added on X. "Our prayers are with the victims, families, and people of Boulder, Colorado. This evil has to STOP now."

Recommended

America, We Have a Serious Hamas Violence Problem Guy Benson
Advertisement

In the aftermath of the attacks, the Trump administration vowed to reverse "suicidal" migration into the United States. The Department of Homeland Security has also re-upped a tip line to report illegal aliens in the country. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America, We Have a Serious Hamas Violence Problem Guy Benson
Elon Musk Breaks His Silence on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill.' It Was Totally Unnecessary. Matt Vespa
The Atlanta Fed Just Gave Trump More Good News Katie Pavlich
Incredibly Unpopular Gov. Kathy Hochul Primaried by Her Own Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Downs
Are the Biden Family Pardons About to Disappear? Madeline Leesman
Robbery Suspect Forges Trump Death Threat to Get Victim Deported Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America, We Have a Serious Hamas Violence Problem Guy Benson
Advertisement