Boulder Terror Suspect Is an Egyptian National Living in U.S. Illegally, Entered Under Biden Admin

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 9:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period.

According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin, three senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said Soliman filed a claim—possibly for asylum—with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on September 29, 2022. On March 29, 2023, USCIS under the Biden administration granted him work authorization, which expired on March 28, 2024. 

Soliman reportedly used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails while shouting “Free Palestine” during the peaceful protest on Sunday, setting multiple people on fire at a march advocating for Israeli hostages. According to authorities, four victims were transported to Boulder Community Hospital, while two others were airlifted to medical facilities in the Denver metro area.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was treating the attack as a “targeted terror attack.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it will prosecute all perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. However, officials believe Soliman was acting alone.

When asked whether there is evidence that the suspect was connected to a larger network or specific group, FBI agent Mark Michalek responded, “Not at this time.”

