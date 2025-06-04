USA Today Blasted for Who They Profiled After Firebombing Attack. Hint: It's Not the Victims.

USA Today is coming under fire for a profile piece on the daughter of Boulder firebombing suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman after the Trump administration said his wife and five children have been taken into ICE custody and face expedited removal.

The piece details recent high-school grad Habiba Soliman’s desire to enter the medical field, but “her aspirations were upended when her 45-year-old father was charged with a federal hate crime and 16 counts of attempted murder related to the attack that left a dozen people burned, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor."

Her life had been headed in a positive direction before the attack on the weekly demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, which came three days after her high school graduation. A federal affidavit says the elder Soliman told investigators he planned the attack for a year and waited for his daughter to graduate before carrying out the plot. Prior to the attack, Habiba Soliman had written about her hope of accomplishing great things in the U.S. “Coming to the USA has fundamentally changed me,” she wrote in an application for a Colorado Springs Gazette “Best and Brightest” scholarship. “I learned to adapt to new things even if it was hard. I learned to work under pressure and improve rapidly in a very short amount of time. Most importantly, I came to appreciate that family is the unchanging support.” She won the scholarship and was profiled in the Colorado newspaper where she shared her dream of a "future medical career" in the U.S. (USA Today)

The piece was blasted on X, or what the same article referred to as "the Elon Musk platform."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agency is looking into whether Soliman's family was involved.

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,'' she said. "We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.''