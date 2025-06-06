Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Tipsheet

USA Today Updated Their Article on Suspected Terrorist's Daughter. It's Not Better.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 06, 2025 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

Following yet another attack against Jews, this time in Boulder, Colorado, the mainstream media has put out particularly abominable coverage. Perhaps no outlet was worth highlighting more for that reason than USA Today, as Leah covered. The outlet now looks to be trying to backtrack. 

To recap, Mohamed Soliman allegedly attacked Jews at a "Run for Their Lives" event for those taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He is an illegal immigrant from Egypt who came in during the Biden-Harris administration and overstayed his visa. On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Soliman's family would be deported. The very next day, though, a U.S. district judge blocked that order. This is also around when USA Today rushed to put out a piece from Michael Loria, "Boulder suspect’s daughter dreamed of studying medicine. Now she faces deportation."

The post from the early morning hours of Wednesday was thoroughly ratioed over X, with 13,000 replies and plenty of quoted replies. There's also countless screenshots rightfully taking issue with the narrative that portrays Habiba Soliman as a victim. 

Since then, the article has gone through a few updates, including with the headline. "Habiba Soliman wanted to be a doctor. Then, her father firebombed Jewish marchers in Boulder," the headline now reads. The post from early Wednesday morning, though, as well as an archived version, contains the original headline. Michael Collins has also been given a credit, and there's a note about "more context," with the time of update noted as 11:59am EST on Thursday, June 5. 

As that blurb before the piece now reads:

This article has been updated to provide more context surrounding the case, including additional details on the situation that led to the suspect’s family being taken into custody.

Even still, the section on immigration is not better, especially since it bends over backwards to go after the Trump administration on this issue. It's worth pointing out that immigration remains President Donald Trump's best issue, according to RealClearPolling (RCP). 

As the piece now also reads:

Habiba Soliman, her four siblings and their mother are now his latest victims. The family was arrested by immigration officials on June 3 and could soon be deported.

The crimes of the father have placed a target on the backs of his family at a time when the Trump administration is ramping up deportations of immigrants — regardless of legal status. The administration is enforcing a catch-and-revoke immigration policy, removing any immigrant, including visa holders, charged with criminal activity. 

Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian immigrant who overstayed his visa, had moved to the U.S. from Kuwait. The immigration status of Habiba Soliman and her siblings is unclear. But the family is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The sympathetic profile piece also still contains sections on Habiba Soliman such as "Family, a scholarship and a dream" and "Overcoming challenges."

In a column for Townhall published on Friday morning, Erick Erickson also covered the changes. "USA Today had to update Mr. Loria's piece after mass outrage over never even addressing the immigration status of the family, and added reporter Michael Collins to the piece. 'Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian immigrant who overstayed his visa, had moved to the U.S. from Kuwait. The immigration status of Habiba Soliman and her siblings is unclear,' the paper helpfully added before diving back into the sob story of the daughter," Erickson wrote.

It turns out USA Today did profile one of the victims, but it came as too little too late. Although a piece on Barbara Steinmetz, a Holocaust survivor injured in the attack from Sunday came out on Thursday and was shared by both USA Today and Caren Bohan, the editor in chief, it has received far less attention.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM DHS HAMAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAMIC TERRORISM

