Tipsheet

98 Minnesota Mayors Warn of Fiscal Fallout After State Spends $18 Billion Surplus

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 24, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Nearly 100 Minnesota mayors sent Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature a letter warning of an upcoming fiscal fallout if the state continues to spend billions. 

The letter dated Dec. 22 said that lawmakers spent an $18 billion surplus in one biennium and are now facing a $2.9–$3 billion deficit in the 2028–29 biennium. If this trend continues, local government will have to raise property taxes, the letter said. Many of the payouts funded fraud and unchecked spending, the regional leaders said. 

“As mayors, we see firsthand how these decisions ripple outward. Fraud, unchecked spending, and inconsistent fiscal management in St. Paul have trickled down to our cities—reducing our capacity to plan responsibly, maintain infrastructure, hire and retain employees, and sustain core services without overburdening local taxpayers.”

 

 MN Mayors Letter With Signatures FINAL  by  scott.mcclallen 


“We urge the Legislature to course-correct and to remember that every dollar you manage belongs not to the Capitol, but to the people of Minnesota.” The letter follows criminals stealing about $9 billion from 14 social programs meant to help kids with autism, families who struggled to find affordable housing, and a program intended to feed hungry kids.

U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said he believes that half or more of the $18 billion the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraudulent. 


The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million through a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million through the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to $9 billion. 

The governor has somehow blamed the fraud mostly committed by Somalians on white supremacy during a recent news conference. 

