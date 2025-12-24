98 Minnesota Mayors Warn of Fiscal Fallout After State Spends $18 Billion Surplus

Nearly 100 Minnesota mayors sent Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature a letter warning of an upcoming fiscal fallout if the state continues to spend billions.

Advertisement

The letter dated Dec. 22 said that lawmakers spent an $18 billion surplus in one biennium and are now facing a $2.9–$3 billion deficit in the 2028–29 biennium. If this trend continues, local government will have to raise property taxes, the letter said. Many of the payouts funded fraud and unchecked spending, the regional leaders said.

“As mayors, we see firsthand how these decisions ripple outward. Fraud, unchecked spending, and inconsistent fiscal management in St. Paul have trickled down to our cities—reducing our capacity to plan responsibly, maintain infrastructure, hire and retain employees, and sustain core services without overburdening local taxpayers.”

MN Mayors Letter With Signatures FINAL by scott.mcclallen





“We urge the Legislature to course-correct and to remember that every dollar you manage belongs not to the Capitol, but to the people of Minnesota.” The letter follows criminals stealing about $9 billion from 14 social programs meant to help kids with autism, families who struggled to find affordable housing, and a program intended to feed hungry kids.

🚨 This is a prime example of the BILLIONS of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota, this is one of the hundreds of “daycares” receiving millions of dollars from the government, this daycare (that can’t even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax exempt… pic.twitter.com/TlZVqg9LBi — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 23, 2025

The letter follows criminals stealing about $9 billion from 14 social programs meant to help kids with autism, families who struggled to find affordable housing, and a program intended to feed hungry kids.

U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said he believes that half or more of the $18 billion the state spent across 14 programs was likely fraudulent.



The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million through a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million through the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to $9 billion.

The weird thing about this is how easy it would be to catch.



This daycare is pulling in $1.9m in federal funds?



Have someone stop by. Once. https://t.co/GbriHlPzoa — Austen Allred (@Austen) December 24, 2025

I mean what else can you say other than the fraud Somalians are committing in Minnesota is just comical levels of criminality but Tim Walz allows them to get away with it because they've gained so much political power through mass migration. https://t.co/ZSm7b7bCGr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2025

The governor has somehow blamed the fraud mostly committed by Somalians on white supremacy during a recent news conference.

Advertisement

It would be great if Tim Walz could stop the demagoguery for a minute to explain why $9 billion was stolen from Minnesota taxpayers under his watch and what he's doing to ensure it doesn't happen again. https://t.co/xboNTFk9Yp — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 24, 2025

.@Tim_Walz is so desperate to change the narrative away from fraud that he is calling out ICE raids for “White Supremacy.”



I wish this was a joke.



Time to take accountability, Timmy! pic.twitter.com/zXX4Ubp1qJ — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) December 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.