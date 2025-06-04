Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened.
The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way
Enough of the CBO's Fearmongering About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Major Bank Reverses Ridiculous Anti-Gunner Policy After Seven Years
ACLU Accuses Small Towns of Trampling Over the First Amendment
What Democrats Just Found Out About Young Male Voters Isn't Worth $20 Million...
VIP
USA Today Weeps for the Daughter of Gaza Firebomber, and Amanpour Says US...
Federal Judge Says No Evidence Trump’s Executive Order Threatens FEC Independence
Trump Dumps Federalist Society, Turns to MAGA Allies
VIP
Does Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Boulder Attack Mean Trump Can Go Harder on...
Congresswoman Claims Immigrants Are Needed to 'Wipe Our A**ses'
BBC Doubles Down on Libelous Claim Against IDF
Jasmine Crockett Makes Her Official Bid for a Leadership Position on This House...
Rubio Weighs in After South Korea Elects New President
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 04, 2025 4:58 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from deporting the family of Mohamad Soliman, the individual suspected of firebombing a gathering of Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Judge Gordon P. Gallagher’s ruling stated that the administration cannot remove Soliman’s wife and five children from the District of Colorado or the United States pending a ruling from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. “[T]he Court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents,” the judge wrote.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the family earlier this week and was preparing to deport them before the judge’s ruling, The Hill reported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to deport the family of Boulder, Colo., attacker Mohamed Soliman’s wife and five children.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the family had been detained in connection with the investigation, saying they would face questioning over whether they had any knowledge of the attack.

But according to a DHS statement Wednesday, ICE was said to be “processing them for removal.”

The statement sheds new light on a White House social media post Tuesday that said the family “could be deported by tonight.”

“Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon,” the White House’s post said, along with an emoji of an airplane.

It’s unusual for those facing connection to a crime to be swiftly deported, particularly in the early stages of an investigation.

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Noem stated that DHS is “investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.”

Soliman was arrested shortly after he threw two Molotov cocktails at people participating in an event intended to raise awareness about Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip. The 45-year-old Egyptian national was residing in the country illegally after overstaying his visa. His family’s legal status is not yet known.

The suspect allegedly told police that he did not regret his actions and would carry out the attack again if given the opportunity. He further stated that he wished to kill Zionists.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Kennedy and Hawley Humiliate Dem Witness During Hearing on National Injunctions Dmitri Bolt
Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened. Katie Pavlich
Remember the Newark Mayor's ICE Detention Facility Arrest? Well... Jeff Charles
The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way Katie Pavlich
Trump Dumps Federalist Society, Turns to MAGA Allies Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement