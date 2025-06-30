Tragic: 82-Year-Old Firebombing Victim in Boulder Terrorist Attack Dies From Her Injuries

Less than one month after Mohamed Soliman allegedly targeted Jews in a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, one of the victims has died from her injuries. The Boulder County District Attorney's Office put out a release about the death of 82-year-old Karen Diamond, also noting amended and added charges as a result.

As the press release mentioned:

Today, the District Attorney’s Office amended Counts 4 and 5 from Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder to Murder in the First Degree. Counts 4 and 5 pertain to the same victim. Count 4 charges First Degree Murder under an extreme indifference theory and Count 5 charges First Degree Murder with intent and after deliberation. Those two murder counts each pertain to the one victim who has passed away. Karen Diamond, 82 years old, died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack. The District Attorney’s Office has been in close communication with Karen Diamond’s family throughout this difficult time. The family has asked our office to share, “The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve.” In addition to amending Counts 4 and 5 to reflect the death of Karen Diamond, the District Attorney’s Office added 66 counts. These counts are related to 14 additional victims who have now been identified through the ongoing investigation. In total, the amended complaint names a total of 29 victims in the attack. Of the 29 victims, 13 suffered physical injury during the attack. The complaint now contains the 2 counts of first degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first degree murder, 8 counts of first degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first degree assault, 2 counts of third degree assault, 2 counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device and one count of animal cruelty. First degree murder carries the penalty of life without the possibility of parole. Attempted first degree murder carries a prison sentence of 16 - 48 years. First degree assault carries a prison sentence of 10 - 32 years. For at-risk victims, the sentence would be enhanced. Use of an incendiary device carries a prison sentence of 16 - 48 years. Attempted use of an incendiary device carries a prison sentence of 4 - 12 years. These additional charges, including the counts of First Degree Murder, are being filed after consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Boulder Police Department. The DA’s Office continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners in the strong response to this attack. We stand united against acts of antisemitism and hate.

There's also a statement from DA Michael Dougherty included. "This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends. Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack," he said.

Diamond managed to survive the Holocaust but died as a result of her injuries sustained when she and other Jews were peacefully participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event in support of the hostages that Hamas took during the October 7, 2023 attack perpetrated against Israel.

📍 Boulder, CO - StopAntisemitism mourns the passing of Karen Diamond, a Holocaust survivor who tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in an antisemitic terror attack on June 1st.



Mohamed Soliman was arrested after attempting to set fire to Karen and others… https://t.co/PW0Y45V5RB pic.twitter.com/XsWMd655eU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 30, 2025

JCRC Bay Area is heartbroken to learn that Karen Diamond, a victim of the antisemitic firebombing in Boulder, has died after succumbing to her severe injuries. She was attacked for being Jewish - for standing up peacefully on behalf of the hostages held by Hamas who do not have a… pic.twitter.com/qpFKY9frr8 — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) June 30, 2025

In addition to accounts such as StopAntisemitism and JCRC Bay Area mourning the loss of Diamond, Colorado Democrats such as Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, also chimed in over X.

"Boulder" and "Karen Diamond" have been trending over X on Monday in response to her death.

I released the following statement regarding the tragic death of Karen Diamond, who passed away from injuries sustained during the antisemitic attack in Boulder on June 1: “I am devastated to hear of Karen Diamond’s passing. This loss is deeply felt by the Boulder community and… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 30, 2025

A devastating and profound loss for our Boulder community. My wife Andrea and I are praying for Karen Diamond’s family and friends, and keeping all of her loved ones in our thoughts during this very difficult time.



May her memory be a blessing.https://t.co/FZFgLsoYpN — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) June 30, 2025

The suspect, Soliman, came to the United States from Egypt during the Biden-Harris administration and despite being granted extensions, overstayed his visa. While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately moved to have his family deported, U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher stepped in right away to issue an order blocking the deportation.

USA Today also brought awareness to the Soliman family with quite the puff piece about the suspect's daughter, Habiba Soliman. Their piece on another Holocaust survivor who had been affected by the attack came afterwards and received far less attention.

While almost the entire city council signed a statement condemning the attack days after it took place, Taishya Adams was the one member who couldn't be bothered to sign on. She referenced distinctions between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

The House recently passed resolutions condemning the attack and antisemitism. One such resolution, from Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) referenced Soliman's immigration status and how Colorado is a sanctuary state. The resolution also thanked ICE agents. Despite the vocal pushback from many Democrats, the resolution passed 280-113.