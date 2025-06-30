Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper?
VIP
The Failure of Thom Tillis
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump
The Justice Department Just Filed a Major Lawsuit Against Los Angeles – Here's...
PolitiFact Desperately Wants You to Believe Zohran Mamdani Isn't a Communist
DOJ Makes Massive Healthcare Fraud Bust, 324 Charged
From NYC to LA: Mamdani's Socialist Virus Is Spreading
Thanks to President Trump, America Enjoys the Lowest Summer Gas Prices Since 2021
Next SCOTUS Term Will Scrutinize Campaign Funding Restrictions
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She...
Trump Says He Has a TikTok Buyer
CNN Pushes App That Helps Illegal Aliens Evade Detainment, Puts ICE Agents at...
Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails...
Mamdani Embraces Racist 'Equity' Scheme, Receives Perfectly Fitting Endorsement
Tipsheet

Tragic: 82-Year-Old Firebombing Victim in Boulder Terrorist Attack Dies From Her Injuries

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 30, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Less than one month after Mohamed Soliman allegedly targeted Jews in a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, one of the victims has died from her injuries. The Boulder County District Attorney's Office put out a release about the death of 82-year-old Karen Diamond, also noting amended and added charges as a result. 

Advertisement

As the press release mentioned: 

Today, the District Attorney’s Office amended Counts 4 and 5 from Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder to Murder in the First Degree. Counts 4 and 5 pertain to the same victim. Count 4 charges First Degree Murder under an extreme indifference theory and Count 5 charges First Degree Murder with intent and after deliberation. Those two murder counts each pertain to the one victim who has passed away.

Karen Diamond, 82 years old, died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack.

The District Attorney’s Office has been in close communication with Karen Diamond’s family throughout this difficult time. The family has asked our office to share, “The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve.”

In addition to amending Counts 4 and 5 to reflect the death of Karen Diamond, the District Attorney’s Office added 66 counts. These counts are related to 14 additional victims who have now been identified through the ongoing investigation.

In total, the amended complaint names a total of 29 victims in the attack. Of the 29 victims, 13 suffered physical injury during the attack. The complaint now contains the 2 counts of first degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first degree murder, 8 counts of first degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first degree assault, 2 counts of third degree assault, 2 counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device and one count of animal cruelty.

First degree murder carries the penalty of life without the possibility of parole. Attempted first degree murder carries a prison sentence of 16 - 48 years. First degree assault carries a prison sentence of 10 - 32 years. For at-risk victims, the sentence would be enhanced. Use of an incendiary device carries a prison sentence of 16 - 48 years. Attempted use of an incendiary device carries a prison sentence of 4 - 12 years.

These additional charges, including the counts of First Degree Murder, are being filed after consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Boulder Police Department. The DA’s Office continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners in the strong response to this attack. We stand united against acts of antisemitism and hate.

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

There's also a statement from DA Michael Dougherty included. "This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends. Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack," he said. 

Diamond managed to survive the Holocaust but died as a result of her injuries sustained when she and other Jews were peacefully participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event in support of the hostages that Hamas took during the October 7, 2023 attack perpetrated against Israel. 

Advertisement

In addition to accounts such as StopAntisemitism and JCRC Bay Area mourning the loss of Diamond, Colorado Democrats such as Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, also chimed in over X.

"Boulder" and "Karen Diamond" have been trending over X on Monday in response to her death. 

The suspect, Soliman, came to the United States from Egypt during the Biden-Harris administration and despite being granted extensions, overstayed his visa. While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately moved to have his family deported, U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher stepped in right away to issue an order blocking the deportation

Advertisement

USA Today also brought awareness to the Soliman family with quite the puff piece about the suspect's daughter, Habiba Soliman. Their piece on another Holocaust survivor who had been affected by the attack came afterwards and received far less attention

While almost the entire city council signed a statement condemning the attack days after it took place, Taishya Adams was the one member who couldn't be bothered to sign on. She referenced distinctions between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. 

The House recently passed resolutions condemning the attack and antisemitism. One such resolution, from Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) referenced Soliman's immigration status and how Colorado is a sanctuary state. The resolution also thanked ICE agents. Despite the vocal pushback from many Democrats, the resolution passed 280-113. 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM COLORADO HAMAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper? Matt Vespa
Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails Against 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Rebecca Downs
The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
DOJ Makes Massive Healthcare Fraud Bust, 324 Charged Dmitri Bolt
The Justice Department Just Filed a Major Lawsuit Against Los Angeles – Here's Why Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement