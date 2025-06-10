113 Democrats Voted Against Resolution Condemning Boulder Terrorist Attack

On Monday, 113 House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning the Boulder terrorist attack that took place last Sunday, as Mohamed Soliman allegedly attacked Jews with Molotov cocktails as they participated in a "Run for Their Lives" event in honor of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Many Democrats took issue with how the resolution's sponsor, Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), dared to bring up the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Soliman overstayed his visa and has been here illegally.

The resolution ultimately passed with a vote of 280-113, with 75 Democrats voting for the resolution. There 205 votes in favor from Republicans, with none opposed, though Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted "present."

Today I introduced a resolution condemning the antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder and Colorado’s sanctuary state laws.



This attack is another example of why Colorado’s sanctuary laws must go. pic.twitter.com/IWHveHvgko — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) June 6, 2025

Anti-semitism is evil and must be stopped - everywhere.



On Monday, Main Street member @repgabeevans led a bipartisan resolution denouncing the recent antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder.



Read more about his resolution here >>> https://t.co/O8tAiQT2ZV pic.twitter.com/0hLBmo3hcy — Republican Main Street Caucus (@CaucusMain) June 10, 2025

The resolution contained plenty of details about Soliman being in the country illegally, as well as how Colorado is a sanctuary state.

As the resolution read in part:

Whereas Mohammed Sabry Soliman was admitted to theUnited States at Los Angeles International Airport on August 27, 2022; Whereas, one month after his arrival in the United States and seemingly in violation of the terms of his nonimmigrant visa, which required that he not intend to remain in the United States permanently, Mohammed Sabry Soliman filed an asylum application with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Whereas Mohammed Sabry Soliman failed to depart theUnited States prior to the expiration of his authorized period of stay pursuant to his visa; Whereas the case of Mohammed Sabry Soliman highlights the need to aggressively vet aliens who apply for visas to determine whether they endorse, espouse, promote, or support antisemitic terrorism or engage in other antisemitic or anti-American activity; Whereas the case of Mohammed Sabry Soliman demonstrates the dangers of not removing from the country aliens who fail to comply with the terms of their visas; and Whereas Colorado law enforcement officials have encountered Mohammed Sabry Soliman multiple times since 2022; Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives— ... (3) expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, for protecting the homeland.

Evans not only spoke about resolutions on condemning antisemitism from the House floor, but responded over X to Democrats' intense opposition to condemning the antisemitic terrorist attack in a way that also referenced Soliman's immigration status and thanked ICE officers.

"As a former police officer, I know that law enforcement must be able to work with authorities to keep Coloradans and Americans safe! In this particular case, the attacker was an illegal immigrant who was granted a driver's license by the state of Colorado, had multiple contacts with law enforcement prior to the attack, most notably when he tried to buy a gun and failed a background check and this is on top of publicly espousing support for a organization that is known Jihadist problems and Jihadist leanings," Evans passionately shared. "Colorado's refusal to allow law enforcement to share basic information with federal immigration authorities highlights the danger of these policies and it's a contributing factor to the rise in crime rates which are impacting the lives and the safety of all Coloradans," he added, bringing up how his state is the second most dangerous state in the nation.

"Without Colorado's sanctuary laws, this attack might have been prevented," Evans reminded, as he urged his colleagues to vote in favor of the resolution so as "to stand in defense of American values," as he framed his resolution as one which "is focused on keeping Americans and Coloradans safe and having the discussing around the solutions to have the policies to accomplish that."

Let me be clear — I denounce the Boulder attack, I condemn all acts of antisemitism, and I stand in strong support of the law enforcement that work hard to protect us.



As a former cop and a soldier, I know firsthand this isn’t political. It’s what protecting America looks like. pic.twitter.com/Co9JmdXlPX — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) June 10, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was not only one of the 113 who voted against the resolution, but had some particularly harsh words for Evans, a freshman member who last November defeated now former Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

Jeffries claimed that the resolution was a "desperate attempt to distract" and an "embarrassment." He even personally attacked Evans. "It’s not serious. It’s a joke. And Gabe Evans is a joke," Jeffries also claimed.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) also got involved in defending Evans over X.

I served our nation in uniform in the Middle East, as a cop in Colorado, & now as a Congressman.



This wildly offensive sentiment from Democrat’s Leader is why antisemitism persists. The Left is unserious about finding real solutions.



Condemning terrorism is not a joking matter. https://t.co/rl9oyqcfam — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) June 9, 2025

Only radical Democrats would call it a joke to denounce antisemitic terrorism and express gratitude to law enforcement for detaining the terrorist here illegally who perpetrated the Boulder attack.



Appreciate @repgabeevans - a veteran and former law enforcement officer - for… https://t.co/eYWay9udBt — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 9, 2025

These were not the only members speaking out about the resolution, though. The New York Post highlighted Rep. Dan Goldman's (D-NY) frustration over the resolution. In posts over X, Punchbowl's Jake Sherman and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), another member who voted against the resolution and who has been particularly harsh on Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu, discussed the text of the resolution.

Sherman has since deleted the post and put out a new one, though it earned a quoted repost from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

More precisely — democrats did not like linkage between the attackers immigration status and the antisemitic attack https://t.co/9AGWV89KvL — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 9, 2025

House Democrats sided with terrorists over police officers and flat-out refused to condemn antisemitism.



Democrats have become the pro-terrorist, anti-cop, antisemitic caucus. And they're proud of it. https://t.co/dR5lNL8oH7 — NRCC (@NRCC) June 9, 2025

Later on Monday, a bipartisan resolution from Reps. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) and Joe Neguse (D-CO) also passed, with a vote of 400-0. Greene again voted "present," as did Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the Squad who has been censured for her falsehoods against Israel and support of pro-genocide chants following the October 7 attack.

Second antisemitism resolution passes. 400-0-2.



Two present votes:

Rashida Tlaib

Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/9MzvGqtDQl — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 9, 2025