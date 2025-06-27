Chairman Comer Calls on Major Players From Biden White House to Appear for Transcribed Interviews

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has been investigating now former President Joe Biden since the 118th Congress. Even with Biden out of office, concerns still abound about who was really in charge and about the autopen scandal which still has ramifications during the second Trump administration. Comer has been calling on members of the Biden-Harris White House to appear for transcribed interviews, giving them the chance to do so voluntarily. On Friday, Comer issued more of these invitations, and for some pretty important key players.

Invitations were sent on Friday to former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, former Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, and former Special Assistant to the President Ian Sams.

"President Biden’s inner circle repeatedly told the American people that he was 'sharp as ever,' dismissing any commentary about his obvious mental decline as 'gratuitous.' They fed these false talking points to progressive allies and the media, who helped perpetuate that President Biden was fit to serve. As part of our aggressive investigation into the cover-up of his cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions, we must hear from the those who aided and abetted this farce," Comer said in a statement about such letters.

🚨UPDATE🚨



As we aggressively investigate the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decline and the unauthorized use of the autopen, I’m now demanding more former Biden staffers come before Congress:



Karine Jean-Pierre

Ian Sams

Andrew Bates

Jeff Zients



— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 27, 2025

Such figures were key in covering up for Biden and gaslighting the American people about the then president's condition. When addressing video evidence of Biden's decline, Jean-Pierre claimed that such videos amounted to "cheap fakes." Concerns about Biden's mental fitness abounded for years, but they became increasingly harder to ignore during the June 27 debate that took place between Biden and now President Donald Trump on CNN one year ago today. Even after Biden's debate performance, there was still a tremendous lack of transparency.

Comer's letter to Zients mentioned his response to that debate. "You served as Chief of Staff for former President Biden. You managed a White House in disarray after public reporting began to focus on the apparent decline of President Biden’s mental capabilities. You reportedly called an all-staff call in July 2024 'in which [you] urged President Biden’s team to unite and move forward from Biden’s terrible debate performance[.]' The scope of your responsibilities—both official and otherwise—and personal interactions within the Oval Office cannot go without investigation. If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition—or to perform his duties—Congress may need to consider a legislative response," the chairman wrote.

Comer's letters to such figures also make note of the gaslighting that came from Jean-Pierre and Bates.

"You served as the White House Press Secretary for President Biden during the last two years of his Administration and were a trusted inner-circle confidante as you were promoted to Senior Adviser to the President in October 2024. You were not only near the president daily, but you were 'alongside the ranks of the president’s top confidantes like senior advisers Mike Donilon, Steve Richetti and Bruce Reed.' Your assertion, on multiple occasions, that President Biden’s decline was attributable to such tactics as 'cheap fakes' or 'misinformation' cannot go without investigation. If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition—or to perform his duties—Congress may need to consider a legislative response," Comer mentioned in his letter to Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre has also made news for declaring herself to be an independent and for announcing her new book coming out in October, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

But again, Bates was involved in the gaslighting as well. "Other than Karine Jean-Pierre, you were one of the most prominent public facing defenders of former President Biden’s mental acuity. The scope of your responsibilities—both official and otherwise—and personal interactions within the Oval Office cannot go without investigation, given the mounting evidence that President Biden was incapacitated for much, if not all, of his single term," Comer reminded him.

Sams also tried to claim that all was well with Biden, even after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report in February of last year declining to charge Biden for mishandling classified information, as he would be perceived as a sympathetic old man. When arguing with the press about such a report the day it was released, Biden managed to mix up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. Audio excerpts of the Hur interviews with Biden that were released last month speak further to such concerns.

As Comer reminded in his letter to Sams, "You were a first line of defense to spin negative stories about the President and his mishaps."

All former staff members are being asked to respond by July 4. Sams has been invited to appear for a transcribed interview on August 11, Jean-Pierre has been invited to appear on August 18, Bates on August 27, and Zients on September 3.

While most former staff members who were invited have complied, Comer has had to subpoena Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who served as Biden's White House physician and just recently Anthony Bernal, the former assistant to the president senior advisor to the first lady. Comer issued subpoenas in previous years, only for the Biden White House to intervene. The Trump White House has waived such executive privilege.