Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed Maduro

Operation Absolute Resolve was dynamite. No Americans were killed. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured in under five minutes. It was elite—only our military could pull this off. The United States surgically took down Maduro’s security forces and anti-air defenses. Radars went down, which led to airstrikes and helicopters striking their targets with impunity.

After months of preparation, which included the building of a replica safe house where Maduro shacked up, Delta Force moved in and grabbed him on January 3. We had CIA teams in the country since August, along with a high-value source that gave Maduro’s whereabouts in real time. The media has long accused the Pentagon of being poorly run—it can’t be. This operation isn’t one that comes from a war department that’s devolved into a total circus.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/v9OsbdLn1q — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 10, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said we should drop everything and read this tweet about the raid. It’s an interview with a Maduro guard who gave details about what happened before we had troops on the ground. We apparently deployed some mystery sonic weapon, because many were incapacitated by it. Second, the message this raid sent to Latin America writ large could not be mistaken—do not mess with the United States. You simply will not survive it. This guard also spoke about the precision and speed at which our troops executed their mission, despite being outnumbered:

This account from a Venezuelan security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro is absolutely chilling—and it explains a lot about why the tone across Latin America suddenly changed. Security Guard: On the day of the operation, we didn't hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn't know how to react. Interviewer: So what happened next? How was the main attack? Security Guard: After those drones appeared, some helicopters arrived, but there were very few. I think barely eight helicopters. From those helicopters, soldiers came down, but a very small number. Maybe twenty men. But those men were technologically very advanced. They didn't look like anything we've fought against before. Interviewer: And then the battle began? Security Guard: Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed... it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn't do anything. Interviewer: And your own weapons? Didn't they help? Security Guard: No help at all. Because it wasn't just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don't know how to describe it... it was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. Interviewer: And your comrades? Did they manage to resist? Security Guard: No, not at all. Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I've never seen anything like it. We couldn't even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was. Interviewer: So do you think the rest of the region should think twice before confronting the Americans? Security Guard: Without a doubt. I'm sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States. They have no idea what they're capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They're not to be messed with. Interviewer: And now that Trump has said Mexico is on the list, do you think the situation will change in Latin America? Security Guard: Definitely. Everyone is already talking about this. No one wants to go through what we went through. Now everyone thinks twice. What happened here is going to change a lot of things, not just in Venezuela but throughout the region.

America is back, so get in line, Colombia.