Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today

It happened a year ago today. It feels like 10 years have passed, given how fast President Donald Trump has worked to fix the mess left behind by President Drool-in-Soup. We all said Joe Biden was cooked. There were even legacy press articles about Biden’s declining mental health. Yes, the New York Times and others had some drive-by pieces, especially around the 2022 midterms. They would always fizzle out.

Advertisement

The point is conservative media was on it, while the liberal press just bought anything the Biden White House said. We were even dismissed as conspiracy theorists for suggesting Joe Biden was half-dead, and then the June debate on CNN, where Donald Trump ran over the then-president with a tank, not because he delivered haymakers, though he did have a few. It was due to Trump being able to speak coherently. Joe Biden, mouth agape, rambled about things that made no sense. It was a total collapse that ultimately led to his resignation and the end of his presidency. It became an election-killing event. The panic from Democrats after the debate concluded was intense and frenzied.

Tomorrow is June 27th



1-year ago tomorrow, Trump ended Biden’s career on the debate stage in Atlanta on CNN.



Time goes by fast.



pic.twitter.com/RlUxRDDbBW — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) June 26, 2025

On July 21, 2024, after weeks enduring relentless pressure from fellow Democrats and Nancy Pelosi, especially, Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Alas, the world saw what we already knew: that he was too old, stupid, and slow to be president. Again, I will have to give a hat tip to Pelosi—she’s not in Democratic leadership. Still, she eviscerated the Biden White House political operation in less than a month. The woman knows how to deliver a kill shot, whether the target is a president from her own party or not. The ease with which she did it, too, speaks to the weakness that emanated from the previous administration. Joe had no business being president.

When you've lost MSDNC...... pic.twitter.com/7y4PQkBolp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

CNN TRASHES JOE: "Biden answers in alot of cases were not coherent. It was deeply problematic. There was real damage done that can not be undone." pic.twitter.com/o3XRrao0bf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

This quote might be the funniest thing ever:https://t.co/aYN6Wiacyp pic.twitter.com/TYsnhoUfXN — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) June 30, 2024

Kaitlan Collins, a day before the Trump/Biden debate, claimed that Biden had spent days locked in incredibly intense debate preparation.



Her "sources" told her. 🤣



CNN recently reported something a little different. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/eaMH9ExPxO — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 21, 2025

I’ve been revisiting predictions ahead of the Trump-Biden debate as I read the new Tapper/Thompson book.



My favorite so far is from CNN’s Oliver Darcy, about how conservatives were “desperately pushing conspiracy theories” about Biden’s acuity, giving him “a unique opportunity… pic.twitter.com/IBmInR4BmP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2025

Before the June 27, 2024 presidential debate, journalists who reported on Joe Biden's mental acuity were subject to attack from gatekeepers like CNN. This is from just 21 days before the debate. https://t.co/6avwSDDG4N pic.twitter.com/n9K5aQgH2w — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 22, 2025

Advertisement

What annoys me is how Biden seems unresponsive to the extent of our dislike for him. And I mean, everyone. Democrats hate him for different reasons, but at the time of his expulsion, the economy, inflation, and the cost of living—all blamed him, and he exhibited an arrogance as if he had done a great job. He likely still thinks he will go down as one of the great presidents, but he will more likely be remembered in the category of forgettable failures, like Franklin Pierce.

No one likes you, Joe. No one wants you around. And I still don’t believe you got 81 million votes.