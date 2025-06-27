A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on...
Tipsheet

Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It happened a year ago today. It feels like 10 years have passed, given how fast President Donald Trump has worked to fix the mess left behind by President Drool-in-Soup. We all said Joe Biden was cooked. There were even legacy press articles about Biden’s declining mental health. Yes, the New York Times and others had some drive-by pieces, especially around the 2022 midterms. They would always fizzle out. 

The point is conservative media was on it, while the liberal press just bought anything the Biden White House said. We were even dismissed as conspiracy theorists for suggesting Joe Biden was half-dead, and then the June debate on CNN, where Donald Trump ran over the then-president with a tank, not because he delivered haymakers, though he did have a few. It was due to Trump being able to speak coherently. Joe Biden, mouth agape, rambled about things that made no sense. It was a total collapse that ultimately led to his resignation and the end of his presidency. It became an election-killing event. The panic from Democrats after the debate concluded was intense and frenzied. 

On July 21, 2024, after weeks enduring relentless pressure from fellow Democrats and Nancy Pelosi, especially, Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Alas, the world saw what we already knew: that he was too old, stupid, and slow to be president. Again, I will have to give a hat tip to Pelosi—she’s not in Democratic leadership. Still, she eviscerated the Biden White House political operation in less than a month. The woman knows how to deliver a kill shot, whether the target is a president from her own party or not. The ease with which she did it, too, speaks to the weakness that emanated from the previous administration. Joe had no business being president.

What annoys me is how Biden seems unresponsive to the extent of our dislike for him. And I mean, everyone. Democrats hate him for different reasons, but at the time of his expulsion, the economy, inflation, and the cost of living—all blamed him, and he exhibited an arrogance as if he had done a great job. He likely still thinks he will go down as one of the great presidents, but he will more likely be remembered in the category of forgettable failures, like Franklin Pierce.  

No one likes you, Joe. No one wants you around. And I still don’t believe you got 81 million votes. 

