Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests?

The Islamic Republic of Iran could be imploding. It’s not just speculation now—something is happening. The Internet has been shut down in the country again, but unlike the Green Movement protests during the Obama years, these popular uprisings have taken over police stations, offices of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and cities. Tehran and some of the country's largest cities are brimming with brave souls demanding freedom.

President Trump has warned the ayatollah about dire consequences if anything happens to the protesters. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted his support for the demonstrations. Israeli military intelligence now thinks these protests could topple the regime. While there are iconic photos of Iranian women tossing their hijabs and lighting cigarettes using burning images of Ayatollah Khamenei, hospitals are reportedly being swamped by the wounded, all of whom have gunshot wounds. The dead are estimated to be around 2,000, but that’s very conservative.

Demonstrations continue across Iran. pic.twitter.com/sHomNdzl7t — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 10, 2026

Clearest sign yet that the Iranian regime is falling and these people are rushing to get on the right side of history. https://t.co/DSYLhYAMOk — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 10, 2026

Conservative estimates from Iran International claim that upward of 2,000 protesters have been killed over the last two days in Iran. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 10, 2026

RISKING THEIR LIVES: New video from inside Iran shows massive crowds cheering and marching through the streets of Tehran in spite of a growing crackdown from the hardline Islamist regime.



At least 65 protesters have reportedly been killed since demonstrations began two weeks… pic.twitter.com/wlUTUpkDU4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 10, 2026

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: IRANIAN SECURITY FORCES UNLOAD LIVE AMMO ON PROTESTERS



The crowds scattered while bursts of gunfire and flames lit up the night.



People ducking for cover, smoke everywhere... this is the brutal reality as the uprising hits Day 14 with no signs of stopping.… pic.twitter.com/swYWfMuecy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 11, 2026

BREAKING:



Major clashes in the city of Kerman tonight.



The Iranian anti-regime protesters are fighting intense battles with the regime’s security forces in the city pic.twitter.com/1pMDaGJL1i — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 10, 2026

BREAKING:



Apart from turning of the internet, the Islamic regime has tonight turned off the electricity in many parts of Tehran.



The anti-regime protesters use the flashlights on their phones to show how many of them are out on the streets. pic.twitter.com/iwv99GDrLD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 10, 2026

FREE IRAN 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/f9LTk9Sjmw — Sofia Afonso Ferreira (@sofiafonsoferre) January 10, 2026

Yet, why isn’t this being covered in our media? It’s a significant story, a massive one. I understand that we have mayhem in the streets of our cities, spurred by insane leftists who are enraged that one of their own was shot after she accelerated her vehicle toward a federal agent in Minneapolis. Both can be covered, and this tweet explained why it’s being suffocated. It was posted by the Institute for Justice’s Tahmineh Dehbozorgi. It’s a brutal takedown of the media’s coverage of Islam, their refusal to analyze properly, and how woke paradigms and historical illiteracy have framed everything incorrectly as a result:

The Western liberal media is ignoring the Iranian uprising because explaining it would force an admission it is desperate to avoid: the Iranian people are rebelling against Islam itself, and that fact shatters the moral framework through which these institutions understand the… https://t.co/4G0UEvL0YO — Tahmineh Dehbozorgi (@DeTahmineh) January 9, 2026

The Western liberal media is ignoring the Iranian uprising because explaining it would force an admission it is desperate to avoid: the Iranian people are rebelling against Islam itself, and that fact shatters the moral framework through which these institutions understand the world. Ideally, to cover an uprising is not just to show crowds and slogans. It requires answering a basic question: why are people risking death? In Iran, the answer is simple and unavoidable. The people are rising up because the Islamic Republic of Iran has spent decades suffocating every aspect of life—speech, work, family, art, women, and economic survival—under a clerical system that treats liberty as a crime. There is no way to tell that story without confronting the nature of the regime. Western media refuses to do so because it has fundamentally misunderstood Islam. Or worse, it has chosen not to understand it. Islam, in Western progressive discourse, has been racialized. It is treated not as a belief system or a political ideology, but as a stand-in for race or ethnicity. Criticizing Islam is framed as an attack on “brown people,” Arabs, or “the Middle East,” as if Islam were a skin color rather than a doctrine. This confusion is rooted in historical illiteracy. Western liberal media routinely collapses entire civilizations into a single stereotype: “all Middle Easterners are Arabs,” “all Arabs are Muslim,” and “all Muslims are a monolithic, oppressed identity group by white European colonizers.” Iranians disappear entirely in this framework. Their language, history, and culture—Persian, not Arab; ancient, not colonial; distinct, not interchangeable—are erased. By treating Islam as a racial identity rather than an ideology, Western media strips millions of people of their ability to reject it. Iranian protesters become unintelligible. Their rebellion cannot be processed without breaking the rule that Islam must not be criticized. So instead of listening to Iranians, the media speaks over them—or ignores them entirely. There is another reason the Iranian uprising is so threatening to Western media is economic issues. As you know, Iran is not only a religious dictatorship. It is a centrally controlled, state-dominated economy where markets are strangled, private enterprise is criminalized or co-opted, and economic survival depends on proximity to political power. Decades of price controls, subsidies, nationalization, and bureaucratic micromanagement have obliterated the middle class and entrenched corruption as the only functional system. The result is not equality or justice. It is poverty, stagnation, and dependence on government’s dark void of empty promises. Covering Iran honestly would require acknowledging that these policies are harmful. They have been tried. They have failed. Catastrophically. This is deeply inconvenient for Western media institutions that routinely promote expansive state control, centralized economic planning, and technocratic governance as morally enlightened alternatives to liberal capitalism. Iran demonstrates where such systems lead when insulated from accountability and enforced by ideology. It shows that when the state controls livelihoods, non-conformity becomes existentially dangerous. That lesson cannot be acknowledged without undermining the moral authority of those who advocate similar ideas in softer language. Western liberal media prefers not to hear this. Acknowledging it would require abandoning the lazy moral categories that dominate modern discourse: oppressor and oppressed, colonizer and colonized, white and non-white. Iranian protesters do not fit. They show that authoritarianism is not a Western invention imposed from outside, but something many societies are actively trying to escape. That is what terrifies Western liberal media. And that is why the Iranian people are being ignored. So the silence continues.

