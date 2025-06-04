Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no longer a Democrat, according to her upcoming book.

Jean-Pierre, 50, served as press secretary for President Joe Biden from May 2022 to January 2025. She replaced former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Jean-Pierre, who is from Martinique, was the first black woman and openly gay White House press secretary.

In her new book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” will come out Oct. 21.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement released to news outlets on Wednesday.

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

A description of the book states the following (via Hachette Book Group):

Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly. She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden. In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary. She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.

According to a statement from Legacy Lit, Jean-Pierre’s book will take readers “through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

“She presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections and provides passionate insight for moving forward,” the announcement said.