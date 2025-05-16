Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been Released. They’re Brutal.

The Democrats’ hell week over this matter will continue. President Trump gave Attorney General Pam Bondi the go-ahead to release the audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden, which captured the former president’s shoddy memory. The signs of mental decline were pervasive, but while we were called conspiracy theorists for saying so, the Democrat-media complex continued to press on with their lies about the president’s health. Axios obtained a portion of these tapes; one of the marquee moments of the Hur report was when he noted that Joe Biden had forgotten when Beau died.

It led to a press conference where the president vociferously pushed back on the report, even directing his anger at Hur for suggesting he’d forgotten when his son had passed. The problem: Biden lied constantly to the president, and this is no exception. We have proof that the then-president struggled to remember when Beau died of brain cancer. The Biden White House refused to release the tapes. The Biden Justice Department tried to deep-six it. It’s now for all to see and hear (via Axios):

🚨NEW — Partial audio of the Robert Hur interview with then-President Joe Biden has just been released.



It's BRUTAL.



He clearly had no idea what was going on — or when things had happened.



This was a scandal — The Democrats & the media covered it up. pic.twitter.com/d7m8co3M1w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Amid long, uncomfortable pauses, Joe Biden struggled to recall when his son died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected or why he had classified documents he shouldn't have had, according to audio Axios obtained of his October 2023 interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. Why it matters: The newly released recordings of Biden having trouble recalling such details — while occasionally slurring words and muttering — shed light on why his White House refused to release the recordings last year, as questions mounted about his mental acuity. The audio also appears to validate Hur's assertion that jurors in a trial likely would have viewed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Partly based on that determination, Hur decided not to prosecute Biden for improper possession of classified documents, angering Republicans because Trump was facing charges in his own classified document scandal then. Democrats and Biden's White House blasted Hur for his observations about Biden. They repeatedly insisted he was "sharp" and that Hur was politically motivated. But the audio from the six hours of interviews indicates he and co-counsel Marc Krickbaum were respectful and friendly. The big picture: The audio surfaces as Democrats and the national media are grappling with the legacy of Biden's White House and campaign hiding his decline as he ran for another four-year term at age 81.

FLASHBACK: Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Robert Hur — refusing to release the transcript or audio, while claiming he had a partisan agenda to push. pic.twitter.com/DLdZXa4n3O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre refused to release the Robert Hur / Biden audio tapes.



Now we know why. pic.twitter.com/e5If4XfNoA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

More tapes should be released. More questions should be asked. The entire con job liberals ran about this man has been totally obliterated. A lot of people owe Mr. Hur an apology.

ROBERT HUR WAS TELLING THE TRUTH.



DEMOCRATS & THE MEDIA LIED! pic.twitter.com/7XpPFyEjbC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Exit Question:

Side scandal - Did Pam Bondi really give this to Axios? https://t.co/WfmVZMoqCN — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) May 16, 2025

Axios' Alex Thompson co-authored a book with CNN's Jake Tapper about the Biden cover-up. The media went to extraordinary lengths to attack people who felt Joe Biden was cooked. Once again, we were right. Some shameless retconning and revisionist history is happening within the legacy press over this story. And these folks are wondering why their businesses are dying.