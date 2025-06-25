As Biden Aide Refuses to Appear for Interview, Chairman Comer Says He'll 'Promptly' Issue a Subpoena

While the Biden-Harris administration may have come to an end, there's still plenty of concerns with who was really in charge, especially with far-reaching consequences to do with the autopen scandal. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who sought to speak with aides from the Biden-Harris administration for the last Congress only to be stonewalled by the White House at the time, is trying once more for the 119th Congress. The Trump White House waived executive privilege, and the Committee on Tuesday heard from Neera Tanden, the staff secretary under Biden was authorized to use the autopen signatures. Another witness, however, is being difficult.

On Wednesday, Comer announced that Anthony Bernal, the former assistant to the president senior advisor to the first lady, is now refusing to appear for his transcribed interview scheduled for this Thursday, on June 26. Comer had announced just over two weeks ago that Tanden and Bernal were among those Biden-Harris administration aides scheduled to appear this week and in the following weeks. This came after Bernal's attorneys already agreed he would appear.

"Mr. Bernal’s legal team had previously confirmed he would appear for a transcribed interview on June 26, 2025. Yesterday, the White House Counsel’s Office notified Mr. Bernal that it was waiving executive privilege with respect to the Oversight Committee’s investigation. Following that notification, Mr. Bernal’s legal team informed the Committee that he would no longer appear for the interview," a Wednesday press release from the Committee indicated.

Comer emphasized in his statement that he will subpoena Bernal. "Now that the White House has waived executive privilege, it’s abundantly clear that Anthony Bernal – Jill Biden’s so-called 'work husband' – never intended to be transparent about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the ensuing cover-up. With no privilege left to hide behind, Mr. Bernal is now running scared, desperate to bury the truth. The American people deserve answers and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will not tolerate this obstruction. I will promptly issue a subpoena to compel Anthony Bernal’s testimony before the Committee," he shared.

Posts over X from the Committee and Comer also made clear that a subpoena is coming. The chairman has already subpoenaed Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician for Biden, who issued memos during the last year of the Biden presidency claiming he was supposedly fit. O'Connor is scheduled to appear for a deposition of July 9.

The chairman referenced Tanden in his statement as well. "Just yesterday, we heard from our first witness, Neera Tanden, the former Staff Secretary who controlled the Biden autopen. Ms. Tanden testified that she had minimal interaction with President Biden, despite wielding tremendous authority. She explained that to obtain approval for autopen signatures, she would send decision memos to members of the President’s inner circle and had no visibility of what occurred between sending the memo and receiving it back with approval. Her testimony raises serious questions about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House amid the President’s obvious decline. We will continue to pursue the truth for the American people," he continued.

