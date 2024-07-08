KJP Confirms Biden Has Seen a Neurologist Multiple Times
Tipsheet

White House Briefing Blows Up After Press Refuses to Buy KJP's Spin

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 08, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was repeatedly pushed by reporters Monday afternoon about her credibility and habit of hiding important details about President Joe Biden's health. 

During an exchange with correspondents from the Associated Press and CBS News, Jean Pierre refused to confirm the name of a neurologist who visited the White House and whether they treated President Joe Biden. She did however confirm that Biden has been seen by a neurologist three times as part of his annual physical.

Meanwhile, visitor logs at the White House reveal visits from a top Parkinson's specialist. From the New York Post: 

But over in Delaware, where Biden has spent much of his time, logs don't exist. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

