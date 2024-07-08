White House Briefing Blows Up After Press Refuses to Buy KJP's Spin

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was repeatedly pushed by reporters Monday afternoon about her credibility and habit of hiding important details about President Joe Biden's health.

REPORTER: Let’s talk about the WH’s credibility.



You were asked if the president had any medical examination since February. You said no. Three days later you admitted he had a check-in with the medical team. Those are two very different answers.



KJP: It wasn’t a medical exam,… pic.twitter.com/KxeI6DC7gR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

During an exchange with correspondents from the Associated Press and CBS News, Jean Pierre refused to confirm the name of a neurologist who visited the White House and whether they treated President Joe Biden. She did however confirm that Biden has been seen by a neurologist three times as part of his annual physical.

Karine Jean-Pierre is asked AGAIN about the Parkinson's specialist who visited the WH after getting into a heated back and forth with the press.



REPORTER: If you can’t confirm the name can you confirm whether or not the president has seen this Parkinson's specialist?



KJP:… pic.twitter.com/NHA0YK3Bts — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

Sparks fly when Karine Jean-Pierre is pressed about why a Parkinson’s specialist visited the White House multiple times over the past year, including a meeting with the president's physician. pic.twitter.com/G78IxoYdwO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, visitor logs at the White House reveal visits from a top Parkinson's specialist. From the New York Post:

NEW from me



President Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, met with a top Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House residence clinic in January, according to White House visitor logs https://t.co/rbSLNXTv0h — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024

But over in Delaware, where Biden has spent much of his time, logs don't exist.

White House reporters need to ask these questions: Visitor logs at Biden's Delaware homes are not kept. Are doctors visiting him there? And what kind of doctors? Is he being treated there? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 8, 2024



