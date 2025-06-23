Trump Promises to Campaign Against Rep. Thomas Massie, Who Criticized Iran Strike

President Donald Trump is gearing up to take his fight directly to Kentucky, promising to campaign against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) after the lawmaker publicly criticized Trump’s decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program. Massie’s unwillingness to back a bold move that strengthened America’s national security has clearly crossed a line for Trump.

On Sunday, Massie joined Democrats who condemned Trump’s attack on Iran’s nuclear program, which many called bold and courageous, and one that many could never pull off. The Kentucky lawmaker even went as far as calling for Congress to vote on a War Powers Act resolution to handcuff the president for his so-called “unconstitutional” actions.

Trump offered a blistering response, calling Massie “a simple-minded grandstander" and a “lightweight.”

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be.”

President Trump praised the recent military strike on Iran as a spectacular success but slammed Massie for opposing it. He called Massie weak, ineffective, and a habitual “no” voter, criticizing him for not supporting what Trump described as a brilliant achievement.

“He’s a simple-minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get. Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration,” Trump continued.

Additionally, Trump criticized Massie, who has repeatedly opposed the president’s Big Beautiful Bill, which is supposed to be voted on this week. Trump predicted that the Republican congressman would “undoubtedly” vote against the Senate-amended big, beautiful bill, “even though non-passage means a 68 percent Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that.”

“MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one,” Trump’s post continued.

According to an Axios report, President Trump’s team launched a new political action committee (PAC), Kentucky MAGA, to unseat Massie in 2026. Former Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and senior White House political advisor Tony Fabrizio will reportedly run the PAC.