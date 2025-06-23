VIP
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 23, 2025 12:35 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

UPDATE: No direct hits and no injuries in Qatar or at U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. Qatar is condemning the attack. Qatari missile defense systems shot down the Iranian missiles. 

“Iran coordinated the attacks on the American air base in Qatar with Qatari officials and gave advanced notice that attacks were coming to minimize casualties, according to three Iranian officials familiar with the plans," the New York Times reports. "The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp; they described it as a similar strategy to 2020 when Iran gave Iraq heads up before firing ballistic missiles an American base in Iraq following the assassination of its top general.” 

***Original story***

Iran has launched a series of ballistic missiles, currently six total, at American military bases in Qatar and Iraq as part of Operation Basharat al-Fath.  Sirens are also sounding in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Explosions in the air have been reported by witnesses on the ground. 

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Oval Office at 1 pm. Over the weekend he warned the regime not to issue a response against U.S. targets. 

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill."

Prior to taking out Iran's nuclear infrastructure on Saturday night, additional missile defense systems were moved into the region to protect American troops should Iran retaliate. Israel is also helping with the defense. 

Trump has also reminded Iran's Supreme Leader that the U.S. knows where is he and that he's an open target. 

"We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said last week on Truth Social. 

Less than 24 hours ago the State Department issued a world wide threat memo for Americans. 

Stay tuned for updates, this is a breaking story. 

