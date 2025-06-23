Trump Responds to Iran’s Latest Missile Attack

President Donald Trump has responded to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar Monday.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued. “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

President Trump met with his national security team in the Situation Room shortly after the attacks were launched around 12:20 pm eastern time.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continues to pound ballistic missile targets and launchers in Iran. They also bombed the roads leading into Fordow nuclear site to prevent the regime from taking materials out of the area after U.S. strikes on Saturday.