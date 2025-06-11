Maxine Waters Told Quite the Lie About the LA Riots. Here's How Speaker Johnson Responded.

There's been plenty to cover when it comes to state and local Democrats in California behaving quite uselessly over the chaos and unrest in Los Angeles, especially when it comes to Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. There's also been Rep. Maxine Waters, though, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District. Not only did she try to force her way into a detention center, where she was refused entry, she also made quite the unbelievable claims about there not actually being violence. It was quite the claim, and thus prompted quite the response from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

During a Tuesday presser, Waters essentially told people that they should not believe their lying eyes.

"And even those who were out of step with what we are advocating, peaceful protests, did not create any violence! Nobody was shot, nobody was killed, get it in your head! And so, when martial law is called, what are you going to say? 'I missed the point!' Don't miss the point, you all," Waters said with a straight face. She only doubled down further from there.

"Don't think that somehow, because they called out the National Guard, that there was violence," Waters continued to insist, wagging her finger for emphasis. "There was no violence, I was on the street, I know! And I went from downtown detention back out into the community, talking to people. What happened in Paramount, what happened in Compton, what happened in Inglewood. So, first of all, get it straight, and don't just rely on what you have been told or the few incidents that you saw," Waters amazingly said as she continued with her lecture.

🚨NEW—Maxine Waters: Don’t believe what you saw on camera. There wasn’t any violence. pic.twitter.com/qTVh4kxGnb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

One only need to look at images and clips to see that Waters' claims are outrageously false. Also on Tuesday, a death investigation was launched after a dead body was found by a looting site that morning.

LA finally declared a curfew later on Tuesday, and the Trump administration has had to send in the National Guard and the Marines. The law enforcement present has been met with resistance and violence.

Despite how Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, try to categorize the riots as being "peaceful" protests, and reference the LAPD chief in their statements, the chief has already admitted the situation has "gotten out of control."

My statement on what's unfolding in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rujs8mrVPK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2025

At Republicans' own press briefing, Johnson was asked to respond to Waters' comments, as well if he thought Democrats were "making a mistake." It's also worth mentioning that House Republican Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) had a particularly priceless reaction standing beside the speaker.

"Clearly the Democrats are making a mistake by taking the wrong side here, and I'm just gonna, in my southern gentleman way say bless her heart to Maxine Waters," Johnson offered, as McClain laughed. "I don't even know how to comment on Maxine Waters anymore, it's--it's madness. I'm going to be charitable and leave it right there."

LOL: Speaker Mike Johnson is FED UP with Maxine Waters' insanity:



"I don't even know how to comment on Maxine Waters anymore..." pic.twitter.com/xQAEMQs9jP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

The news over the LA riots, which have been not only anti-ICE and pro-illegal immigration but also pro-terrorist, is not going away. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration on Monday over sending in the National Guard, with Newsom even filing an emergency motion on Tuesday, though he was denied that same day and has a hearing scheduled for Thursday.