Trump Wins: Judge Rules Against Newsom and Pro-LA Riot Dems on Federal Troops Motion

Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing everything he can to prevent federal troops from entering Los Angeles. He filed an emergency motion to block the deployment of these forces earlier today. These troops, with local law enforcement, are going to restore law and order and put down the deranged anti-ICE mob. For Democrats in 2025, that’s fascism. Public safety is neo-Nazism or something. I don’t know—their definition of who is a fascist changes daily. A judge heard the motion and handed the Trump White House a victory: he rejected the emergency filing (via KTLA):

Advertisement

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Judge doesn't grant Newsom the TRO he asked to be entered by 1. Sets briefing schedule and hearing for later this week. pic.twitter.com/ijXyTofCfC — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 10, 2025

A federal judge has declined an emergency motion filed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta to stop what they are calling an “unlawful militarization” of Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer also granted the Trump administration’s request for more time to respond to the governor’s filing. A court hearing regarding the matter is scheduled for Thursday. The motion accuses President Donald Trump of using federal troops and commandeering state National Guard personnel to carry out immigration enforcement. The legal filing, part of an ongoing lawsuit against Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defense, seeks an immediate court order to halt the expansion of military involvement in Los Angeles. This request comes after federalized National Guard troops and U.S. Marines were deployed there in response to widespread protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Trump federalized the California National Guard and has deployed thousands to the city, which has been engulfed in chaos since last Friday when Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked up individuals with outstanding deportation orders. The raids will continue. The U.S. Marines were also activated and deployed—this administration isn’t playing around.

Put the mob down.