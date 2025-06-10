Judge to Newsom: Sorry, I'm Rejecting Your Anti-Trump Motion to Block Troops From...
LA Finally Imposes Curfew, Days After Anti-ICE Riots Began

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 10, 2025 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In response to escalating violence and chaos sparked by anti-ICE protests, Los Angeles officials have imposed a citywide curfew in an effort to restore order, nearly four days after the chaos began. Over the past several nights, rioters have clashed with law enforcement, set vehicles ablaze, and hurled projectiles at law enforcement, making parts of LA look like WWIII. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) met with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell on Tuesday to announce a citywide curfew as violent riots continue to rock the city. The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. However, the curfew will only apply to a one-square-mile area, totaling 502 square blocks. Although it is unclear how long the curfew will remain in place, Bass said it will likely be in effect for several days.

The decision comes after two nights of widespread looting, prompting local businesses to board up and barricade their storefronts to protect against further damage. 

Despite repeated claims by Bass and other Democratic leaders that the anti-ICE protests have been “peaceful,” a curfew is now being imposed. Bass acknowledged that 23 businesses have been looted and widespread graffiti has caused significant property damage—yet she continues to describe the protests as non-violent. 

President Donald Trump told reporters that the military would remain in Los Angeles “until there’s peace.” This comes after he ordered 2,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to the city amid mass civil unrest. 

“I just want to see peace. If there’s peace, we get out. If there’s even a chance of no peace, we stay there until there’s peace, and a lot of people are being arrested. The rioters or whatever you want to call them. They better know a lot of people are being arrested. They’re going to be in jail for a long time,” Trump said on Tuesday. 

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America.

