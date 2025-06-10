A Body Was Discovered Amid These 'Mostly Peaceful' LA Riots'

When dead bodies are discovered, the whole ‘peaceful riots in Los Angeles’ narrative is dead. It was already dead, but for those who are inordinately dense or just arriving, you can’t have peaceful protests if dead people are being found. The body was discovered near looted businesses earlier this morning. I’m sure this was just a coincidence, right (via KTLA):

Advertisement

A death investigation is underway Tuesday after a man’s body was found on a sidewalk in an area of Downtown Los Angeles that has been the site of recent protests and lootings. Police were called to the area of West 3rd Street and Broadway shortly after 1:30 a.m., where they found the unresponsive man, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA. Video showed investigators at the scene standing next to the man, who was lying on his back wearing a red sweatshirt. A canopy was brought to the scene to cover the unidentified man as the investigation continued.

The rioting in Los Angeles was sparked last Friday after a series of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on individuals with deportation orders. It led to federal facilities being stormed and then the inevitable torching of cars, assault on police officers, and angry leftists hurling projectiles at innocent bystanders.

Ohhh man. Someone saw the polling data! https://t.co/xFyPvJfbub — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2025

There’s no control of the city since local Democrats sat on their hands, worried that any law enforcement actions on their part would help President Trump. They took the Nero approach and allowed the city to burn. Trump activated the U.S. Marines, federalized the California National Guard, and deployed them to LA to help restore order, a move that’s driven the Left insane.

They’re still trying to push the ‘peaceful protest’ lie as cars are hit with Molotov cocktails and police are hit with bricks. Now, dead people near sites of the mayhem.