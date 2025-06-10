Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
Trump Issues Another Warning: We Aren’t Playing Around
A Body Was Discovered Amid These 'Mostly Peaceful' LA Riots'
Dems in Disarray: DNC Chair Might Quit Over Drama With David Hogg
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots
It Took How Long for LAPD to Assist Assaulted ICE Officers?
Major Company Announces Biggest Corporate Investment in Pennsylvania's History
President of Nation's Largest Teachers Union Defends Illegal Immigrants in 'Unhinged' Tira...
Making Families Great Again: An Expectant Mother’s Vision for Trump’s America
Homan Says That Newsom and Bass Should Be Thanking ICE
113 Democrats Voted Against Resolution Condemning Boulder Terrorist Attack
VIP
The Numbers Are in: Here's How Many Arrests ICE Has Made Since Trump...
Minnesota Rep. Who Claimed to Be an Illegal Alien Is Backtracking Her Comments
VIP
Will Anti-ICE Protests Help Trump's Numbers on Immigration?
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Files Emergency Motion to Stop Trump's 'Militarization' of Los Angeles

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 10, 2025 3:36 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that he had filed an emergency motion to block the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops and Marines to quell the riots in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The city erupted in unrest over the weekend in opposition to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. The demonstrations have been marked with vandalism, clashes with law enforcement, and property damage in pockets of the city.

In a post on X, Newsom claimed the White House “is turning the military against American citizens” and that the president’s actions “threatens the very core of our democracy.”

Earlier in the day, the governor posted a video in which he explained that “The additional 2,000 National Guard men and women that President Trump now is redeploying are being taken away” and that the state is “taking many of them off assignments on forest management, protecting on forest management, protecting communities against summer and wildfire season.”

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement

He further stated that “we’re removing them from task forces we’ve created to deal with fentanyl interdiction.”

He added: “I have 394 National Guard men and women down at the border. I imagine they may even be pulled for this theatrical display of toughness by a President of the United States who's unhinged and has now crossed a red line in this country.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to federalize the California National Guard to put down the anti-ICE riots. The state argues that President Donald Trump overstepped his legal authority by making this move without Gov. Newsom’s consent. This move is a violation of the 10th Amendment, according to California’s government.

Advertisement

Bonta argued that Trump’s order “skipped over multiple, rational, common sense, strategic steps that should have been deployed to quell unrest and prevent escalation.”

Given what we have seen from the courts so far, it is likely that the courts will side with California and order the administration to halt the deployment of military troops in Los Angeles. However, the White House will probably challenge such a ruling — and the matter will likely be addressed after the riots are over. However, given that there are other anti-ICE protests planned for this coming weekend, the issue just might present itself again.

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
A Body Was Discovered Amid These 'Mostly Peaceful' LA Riots' Matt Vespa
Trump Issues Another Warning: We Aren’t Playing Around Katie Pavlich
Surprise: Guess Who's Aggressively Supporting Anti-Law Enforcement Rioters in LA? Guy Benson
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Person Who Was Doxing ICE Agents? Here's What Happened Him. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement