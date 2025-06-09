LAPD Chief's Response to This Question Says Everything About the State of the LA Riots

Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids in Los Angeles last week, which set off rioting throughout the weekend. The mayhem engulfed the city to the point where the National Guard was deployed. This isn’t 2020; law and order will be restored. The footage has been harrowing to watch, with cars being set ablaze, cops assaulted, and other acts of vandalism being committed.

Advertisement

The prevailing narrative from Democrats is that President Trump is acting recklessly with this National Guard deployment, which will inflame tensions and was unnecessary; local law enforcement could handle the situation. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell’s answer to whether federal backup was necessary said everything: “This thing has gotten out of control.”

LAPD Chief McDonnell when asked if National Guard is needed: “This thing has gotten out of control.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2025

🚨LAPD CHIEF: The arrests we've made PALE in comparison to what will be made.



We have video of everything. We will find those individuals, and arrest them all — "VERY AGGRESSIVELY!" pic.twitter.com/8VMPFUKMee — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

Mostly peaceful attempted murder of a police officer pic.twitter.com/ncT4Zsuu9s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2025

Look at this https://t.co/yZ6WYhyCFR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2025

🚨 Another police cruiser has been smashed to bits. Riots are now on virtually every other block. The whole city is erupting in chaos. pic.twitter.com/W0HSY1DXk1 — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

LA is a war zone. It’s time to put this mob down.