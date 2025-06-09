There's No Way CNN's Dana Bash Just Said That About the LA Riots
LAPD Chief's Response to This Question Says Everything About the State of the LA Riots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids in Los Angeles last week, which set off rioting throughout the weekend. The mayhem engulfed the city to the point where the National Guard was deployed. This isn’t 2020; law and order will be restored. The footage has been harrowing to watch, with cars being set ablaze, cops assaulted, and other acts of vandalism being committed.  

The prevailing narrative from Democrats is that President Trump is acting recklessly with this National Guard deployment, which will inflame tensions and was unnecessary; local law enforcement could handle the situation. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell’s answer to whether federal backup was necessary said everything: “This thing has gotten out of control.” 

LA is a war zone. It’s time to put this mob down.  

