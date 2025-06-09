LAPD Chief's Response to This Question Says Everything About the State of the LA Riots

Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids in Los Angeles last week, which set off rioting throughout the weekend. The mayhem engulfed the city to the point where the National Guard was deployed. This isn’t 2020; law and order will be restored. The footage has been harrowing to watch, with cars being set ablaze, cops assaulted, and other acts of vandalism being committed.
The prevailing narrative from Democrats is that President Trump is acting recklessly with this National Guard deployment, which will inflame tensions and was unnecessary; local law enforcement could handle the situation. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell’s answer to whether federal backup was necessary said everything: “This thing has gotten out of control.”
LAPD Chief McDonnell when asked if National Guard is needed: “This thing has gotten out of control.”— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2025
🚨LAPD CHIEF: The arrests we've made PALE in comparison to what will be made.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025
We have video of everything. We will find those individuals, and arrest them all — "VERY AGGRESSIVELY!" pic.twitter.com/8VMPFUKMee
Mostly peaceful attempted murder of a police officer pic.twitter.com/ncT4Zsuu9s— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2025
Look at this https://t.co/yZ6WYhyCFR— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2025
🚨 Another police cruiser has been smashed to bits. Riots are now on virtually every other block. The whole city is erupting in chaos. pic.twitter.com/W0HSY1DXk1— Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025
Recommended
LA is a war zone. It’s time to put this mob down.
Gavin Newsom: Trump is manufacturing this crisis— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2025
Karen Bass: People are protesting peacefully
Rob Bonta: There is no emergency
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell: We are overwhelmed … There is no limit to what they are doing to our officers
pic.twitter.com/uUAfufErEI
Join the conversation as a VIP Member