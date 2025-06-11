David Hogg Is Out at the DNC... For Good

This article has been updated to include more information about how David Hogg is out as a DNC vice chairman and will not run again.

After the infighting and drama over the selection of vice chairs David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta from February 1, the DNC on Wednesday overwhelmingly decided to redo those elections, with a vote of 294-99. Reporting from The Hill noted that there will now be two separate votes.

As The Hill further reported:

The DNC Credentials Committee determined last month it would move forward with the challenge and put the matter to a vote for the entire committee to see whether a majority of members believed the vice chair election should be conducted again. Now, the DNC will hold two separate virtual votes, one running between June 12 and June 14 for a male vice chair ballot and another running June 15 to June 17 for a vice chair ballot in which any gender candidate can run. Free’s complaint over the February vice chair election is separate from a firestorm Hogg has ignited within the party over whether he should be involved in primarying members of the party while serving as a DNC officer. Even if Hogg survives the challenge and is reelected as vice chair, his position within the DNC is far from certain if he continues to stay involved in primaries against incumbents as an DNC officer.

As a result of the Wednesday night vote, "David Hogg" has been trending over X, as has "Hogg," "The DNC," and "Vice Chair."

After news of the vote to do a revote came in on Wednesday, Semafor's David Weigel and The Washington Post's Dylan Wells posted that Hogg is out and will not run again, thus leaving Kenyatta as the only candidate to fill the male vice chairman role.

"It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair — and it’s okay to have disagreements. What isn’t okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on," Hogg said in his statement. "I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters."

Hogg had also reposted support for his time as vice chair.

Unfortunately, the report was approved. I’m excited and proud to endorse and vote for my friend, @davidhogg111, for DNC Vice Chair! He is pushing our party to be better and doing the hard work it takes to save our democracy. I hope my fellow DNC members will join me in this vote. pic.twitter.com/CiPBVVK9Rx — Sam Crunkilton (@SamCrunk_NVDNC) June 11, 2025

Despite all the media buzz & recent controversy, I am grateful for @davidhogg111's commitment to @CollegeDems and young Americans everywhere.



Whenever he was on the road, he always asked to be connected with local College Democrats chapter leadership. He took time out of his… https://t.co/9ezoCYcHJJ — Sunjay A Muralitharan (@SunjayM_000) June 11, 2025

The need for a new election was brought on by concerns to do with "fairness and gender diversity" from a Native American candidate, Kalyn Free, described by Semafor as "a Native American attorney and party activist." That being said, it cannot be ignored that Hogg's handling of his role as a vice chairman, from his $20 million initiative on Democratic primaries, to fighting and then making up with veteran Democratic strategists, to Kenyatta being less than thrilled with his fellow vice chair, has not done the DNC or Democrats overall any favors. DNC Chairman Ken Martin, according to leaked audio of Martin himself venting, as Matt has covered, might even quit over such drama with Hogg.

Weigel also posted a statement from Martin about Hogg's tenure, though it does stand in contrast to the nature of their fraught relationship and the infighting described above. The Washington Post article also contained plenty about the infighting, including with how Martin is affected.

DNC chairman Ken Martin on Hogg ending his DNC tenure: pic.twitter.com/67Dh9bcV8z — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 12, 2025

Kenyatta has posted about the vote to take issue with POLITICO's reporting on the matter.

Not only was Hogg named in the headline when he was not, but he also called out the outlet for how "multiple things in this article are incorrect" when it comes to the article he put out a quoted repost of.

Hi @politico — I have a name, it’s Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.



Also if you had called me @ec_schneider you’d know multiple things in this article are incorrect.



Thanks for your attention to this matter! https://t.co/szSKa5p8Z2 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 11, 2025

100 Days ago I was elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC with 298 votes well above the 201.5 threshold to win.



David Hogg received only 214.5



Today the DNC credentials committee heard a (complex challenge) to this election and voted for a new one to be held.



I have thoughts: — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

In the February 1 vote, Kenyatta received a larger vote share than Hogg, with 298 votes to Hogg's 214.5 votes.

"I respect the vote of the DNC, and now we can almost bring this chapter to a close," Kenyatta also said in a statement that The Hill included. "I look forward to making my case to DNC members and our party as a whole on how we make life better and refocusing on Trump’s attacks on our Constitution and working families."

A subsequent press release from Kenyatta pointed out that "Hogg’s decision to withdraw leaves Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta as the only candidate and winner." He also out out a statement ranting against President Donald Trump. "As Donald Trump sends troops into American cities, threatens peaceful protest, and tries to dismantle Medicare and Medicaid, working families are feeling the squeeze. Prices keep rising while the basic promise of government—to care for its people, is being broken in real time. Democrats must be bold and meet this moment," Kenyatta said with original emphasis. "This is the urgent work in front of us: to stand up to authoritarianism, to protect care and dignity, and to Make Life Better for the people who count on us. I’m grateful to the overwhelming support I’ve received in this reelection from DNC members and I look forward to getting back to work electing Democrats up and down the ballot."