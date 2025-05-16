DNC Vice Chairs in Disarray: It Seems Malcolm Kenyatta Isn't Too Fond of David Hogg

As Townhall has been covering, there's another clear sign of Democrats in disarray, especially and including with a vote earlier this week for the DNC to void the election of Vice Chairmen David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta. Laughably, it looks to have to do with the DNC's views on gender and diversity. It doesn't help that Hogg has a $20 million initiative to primary certain Democrats. Hogg isn't the only vice chairman in the news, though, as Kenyatta has been speaking out against him.

Kenyatta appeared on Sirius XM's "The Karen Hunter Show" on Wednesday, which was his first interview this week since the incident over Hogg's vote.

"Am I pissed that now I'm being asked to run again after getting the most votes of anybody who ran for Vice Chair? Yes, I'm pissed," Kenyatta told Hunter, sharing how he really felt. "I can announce here on your show that I welcome that new election," he added. "I welcome the opportunity to talk, yet again, not only to the DNC, but to talk to Democrats everywhere about how we build this party," he did say, though.

Kenyatta also released the messages that Hogg sent out, not only with a press release but also text messages to his fellow vice chair.

"David's first press release out was, 'See, the DNC is hyper-charging some something to get me out.' And then he had the nerve and the audacity after sending out that press release to send me a text message and say, 'Oh, hey Malcolm, I'm so sorry you got caught up, you know, in this. Let's talk soon.' And I responded to him to basically say, 'How dare you try to text me privately and say you're so sorry. And then publicly you are lying about the timeline and making yourself the victim in a scenario where you were never the victim,'" Kenyatta revealed.

He also took issue with Hogg's approach.

"David Hogg has spent his time going on TV bashing the Democratic Party. Now listen, to be clear, the Democratic Party has reasons that we should be upset. Reasons that I'm upset, but spending every day on TV saying we suck is not changing the party," Kenyatta also added. Hogg has blasted the party and certain key figures, from not only spending money on primary initiatives, but also speaking out against their precious 'democracy' and getting into it with strategist James Carville, though they later appeared to make up.

Kenyatta also brought up how he says Hogg "goes into the press and tells mistruths and half-truths. And as I said, I've said nothing about it for weeks and weeks and weeks, but I'm saying something about it now. And if you are somebody who says, you know, 'I like that David Hogg is fighting the party,' you should also know that David Hogg is not being honest with you."





On Thursday morning, Kenyatta sent out an ICYMI press release, "DNC VICE CHAIR KENYATTA CALLS OUT DAVID HOGG" in which he also referenced interviews with MSNBC and CBS News.

During that discussion with MSNBC's Symone Sanders-Townsend, he lamented that "the most disappointing thing is we're not spending this conversation right now" ranting against Republicans in Congress. He also wanted to address "the circus" created by Hogg, mentioning his multiple media appearances, and how he didn't say anything until now, further highlighting how the party is in disarray. "David has a very casual relationship with the truth," he added about Hogg, as he continued to lament his messaging and his lack of honesty. Kenyatta made clear he would also keep talking about this.

Kenyatta also made clear that this challenge to Hogg serving as vice chairman has to do with a challenge that was made in February, though that "absolutely" wasn't all that he's lied about, the vice chair claimed.

After ranting about Trump some more, Kenyatta at the end of the segment, noted, "I welcome David's partnership and building that type of Democratic Party, but it's going to require him to recognize that changing the Democratic Party is not just sitting on TV saying Democrats suck."

"While I deeply disagree with the committee decision I accept it. Earlier today I sent a letter to chair [Ken Martin] asking that he expedite a full meeting of the DNC to approve their recommendations and expeditiously hold new elections with the 5 eligible candidates. I welcome the opportunity to talk to members about how we build a Democratic Party strong enough to meet this moment and to share with them and the public at large what Ive done over the last 103 days to build that party and what I will continue to do," Kenyatta also said in a statement included in the press release. "I also plan to continue telling the truth. And no longer allowing David Hogg to play fast and loose with the facts without rebuttal. The Democratic Party must be laser focused on explaining how we’ll make life better for working families after we put this side show to bed I look forward to getting back to that work."

From his X account, Kenyatta has been posting at length against President Donald Trump and promoting his idea for Democrats to "Make Life Better," including in that interview with CBS News about the late night DNC vote from earlier this week.

He also put out a rather curious post on Thursday morning.

While I deeply disagree with the credentials committee vote to hold a new election — I accept it.



We have to get refocused on our mission: Make Life Better.



I welcome the opportunity to share my vision with DNC members and Democrats across the country. https://t.co/8Og33pGD53 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 15, 2025

Some folks would rather come for me, than confront the uncomfortable truths I laid out. That’s their choice.



But your discomfort doesn’t change the facts—and it won’t stop me from telling them. I don’t rattle that easy. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 15, 2025

