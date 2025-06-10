Dems in Disarray: DNC Chair Might Quit Over Drama With David Hogg

Let’s take a short break from the mayhem in Los Angeles to discuss the chaos at the Democratic National Committee. The drama between the national organization and Vice Chair David Hogg is reaching a boiling point, as the current chair, Ken Martin, has publicly expressed that he no longer wants this job.

The DNC is set to re-do their vice chair votes after a challenge from Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney, who claims the woke party by-laws were not honored regarding gender diversity. Hogg’s tenure has been turbulent, as he’s threatened to primary scores of Democrats who aren’t with the program—whatever that means. Politico obtained the audio from the May 15 Zoom call, where Martin voiced his frustration with Hogg and the DNC gig (via Politico):

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told party leaders in a recent private conversation that he’s unsure about his ability to lead the party because of infighting created by Vice Chair David Hogg. “I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” he said in a May 15 Zoom meeting of DNC officers, according to a recording obtained by POLITICO. In the recording, an emotional Martin describes being deeply frustrated by the fallout over Hogg, who has ignited a firestorm in the party by vowing to spend $20 million in safe-blue primaries to oust incumbent Democrats he believes are ineffective. Martin paused twice while appearing to choke up. The intraparty feud, Martin said on the recording, is making it more difficult for the party to do its work — and had ruined his ability to demonstrate leadership. “No one knows who the hell I am, right? I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win,” Martin said, addressing Hogg. “And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to. So it’s really frustrating.”

This party is a hot pile of garbage with no message, leader, or agenda. With Los Angeles burning, those structural and communicative defects are ever-present. It seems like a free-for-all whose only common thread is work in a ‘Trump bad man’ line.