David Hog May Lose Role With DNC, but He's Getting Support From Both James Carville and Alex Bruesewitz

As we've been covering, one glaring example of how much the Democratic Party is in disarray is over the role that David Hogg is playing as vice chairman, as he is looking to spend $20 million to primary House members. DNC Chairman Ken Martin finally looked to be taking action last week, and it's possible that Hogg's role could be at risk, after he just was selected for the role months ago, in February. As it turns out, though, Hogg has the support of veteran Democratic strategist James Carville and Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump advisor.

Brusewitz, who communicated his support for Hogg back in January, and addressed his role as a Democratic "influencer" not long after the 2024 election, has put out several posts and quoted reposts about Hogg's position this week.

One such quoted repost, from Semafor's David Weigel shows how the DNC is actually even further in disarray, not just over Hogg's primary efforts, but rules on "fairness and gender diversity," per a DNC member who lost out on her spot to Hogg for vice chair. Everything is about "fairness" and "diversity" to Democrats, and yet Hogg was selected a vice chairman, despite how he's a white male.

This is a disgrace! @davidhogg111 should stay as DNC Vice Chair! Republicans everywhere demand he stays! https://t.co/PSESKfVArh — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 30, 2025

As the piece reveals, the DNC member in question has actually had this complaint about Hogg for some time, even before concerns about the primary initiatives came up:

The DNC’s credentials committee will meet virtually on May 12 to consider the challenge from Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney and party activist who lost a vice chair spot to Hogg at the party’s Feb. 1 meeting. In her complaint, shared with Semafor by a Democratic source, Free argued that she lost a “fatally flawed election that violated the DNC Charter and discriminated against three women of color candidates,” and asks for “two new vice chair elections.” In February, after several rounds of voting, the race came down to five candidates – Kenyatta, Hogg, Free, and two other women. Kenyatta and Hogg claimed the open spots. “By aggregating votes across ballots and failing to distinguish between gender categories in a meaningful way, the DNC’s process violated its own Charter and Bylaws, undermining both fairness and gender diversity,” argued Free, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. Free filed her challenge on Feb. 28, and committee members were informed yesterday that it would be taken up on May 12. Attorneys for Hogg argued in a response to the committee earlier this month that the election “was conducted in compliance with the rules in place at the time,” and that it is “inappropriate to try to revise those rules or decisions after the fact through a credentials challenge.” An upcoming vote to require neutrality from DNC members wasn’t actually about Hogg. According to DNC chair Ken Martin, the purpose was restoring the “trust” of Democratic voters, after anger at the superdelegate system that helped nominate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and facilitate the party’s early endorsement of Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 primary. But some DNC members have spoken out against Hogg’s PAC, and he leaned into the media coverage — conflict equals news — to do hours of interviews about the need to change the party. He told me last week that he would not quit the DNC if asked to, and that the party would have to force him out. Changing the endorsement rule at an August meeting wouldn’t have automatically done that. But if the party agrees with Free and grants the relief she wants, it would hold new elections for vice chair, giving anti-Hogg members a chance to get rid of him.

Another post from Bruesewitz, from Wednesday night, communicated how he enjoys Hogg serving in his role as DNC, whom he referred to as "one of the Republican Party’s greatest assets."

I refuse to stay silent while Democrats scheme to strip the DNC Vice Chair role from one of the Republican Party’s greatest assets, @davidhogg111.



He earned that position through a fair and decisive election!



We demand his rightful place be upheld! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 1, 2025

One of those posts was a repost of Carville, who had such strong words for Hogg, that he suggested a few weeks ago that he should be sued. Carville was thoroughly mocked for this more recent post, and may even face backlash from Community Notes, given that he looks to have misattributed Henry Halleck.

In this recent post, Carville actually compared Hogg to Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant. "David Hogg fights," Carville posted, which is where the comparison to Grant came in. "The DNC needs him."

I STAND WITH @davidhogg111! We need him as DNC Vice Chair! Stop the coup! https://t.co/tho7JDzZUw — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 1, 2025

Just called @DavidHogg111. He reminded me of the story of, after the battle of Shiloh, Henry Halleck urged President Lincoln to fire Ulysses Grant. Lincoln said: “I can’t fire him. This man fights.” David Hogg fights. The DNC needs him. — James Carville (@JamesCarville) April 30, 2025

Hogg's own X account is filled with reposts of those who have supported him in recent days, including a repost of Carville as well as President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten, who put out her own quoted repost of Carville, claiming Hogg is "a warrior."

His own quoted repost not only thanks Carville, referring to him by his first name, but tries to build a sense of unity. "It’s gonna take all of us to build the strongest Democratic Party in American history to defeat Donald Trump and revive the American dream," Hogg added in his post.

These reposts on Carville's support come less than two weeks after Hogg's response about Carville threatening a lawsuit was to "try it." He also brought up Carville's age and influence from past eras. "I would also say James Carville has not won an election since before I was born," he continued, which led him to further focus on this idea that his party needs newer faces. "I think it’s time to have new leaders in our party that are ready to meet this moment because a lot of the people that are most critical of this plan are the same ones that had $2 billion to win an election and still lost," Hogg further added, speaking of how then Vice President Kamala Harris blew through a considerable amount of funds for her brief 2024 run as the replacement nominee. "So I think the experts can save it, ‘cause it’s time for some new ideas."

Thank you James. It’s gonna take all of us to build the strongest Democratic Party in American history to defeat Donald Trump and revive the American dream. https://t.co/kagSMUmfqW — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 30, 2025

Just as he's been doing for weeks, which even involved calling out democracy, Hogg also put out a warning about how poorly the Democratic Party is faring in comparison to President Donald Trump's poll numbers during his second term. Although there's room for improvement for the president, he can certainly get his numbers up, especially if his tariffs that Democrats criticize so heavily end up working out. And no matter how low Trump's approval numbers may be at the moment, they're still better than how Democrats are faring.

When the President is crashing the economy and disappearing people and voters still have a higher approval of him than us - it’s far bigger than just a messaging problem https://t.co/R061eshCQD — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 1, 2025





