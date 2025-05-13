Is the DNC Trying to Oust David Hogg to Appease a Native American Woman?

We obviously have no dog in this fight, though some have noted the Soviet-style treatment David Hogg is getting at the Democratic National Committee. This party is a total mess, and the vote to put his ouster as vice chair on the fast track only added another chapter to the ongoing ‘Dems in disarray’ soap opera.

Advertisement

The credentials committee paved the way to remove Hogg, though they claim it’s not about politics. It is—it seems this was done to appease the Native American woman who lost to Hogg (via Semafor) [emphasis mine]:

The DNC’s credentials committee will meet virtually on May 12 to consider the challenge from Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney and party activist who lost a vice chair spot to Hogg at the party’s Feb. 1 meeting. In her complaint, shared with Semafor by a Democratic source, Free argued that she lost a “fatally flawed election that violated the DNC Charter and discriminated against three women of color candidates,” and asks for “two new vice chair elections.” In February, after several rounds of voting, the race came down to five candidates – Kenyatta, Hogg, Free, and two other women. Kenyatta and Hogg claimed the open spots. “By aggregating votes across ballots and failing to distinguish between gender categories in a meaningful way, the DNC’s process violated its own Charter and Bylaws, undermining both fairness and gender diversity,” argued Free, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. Free filed her challenge on Feb. 28, and committee members were informed yesterday that it would be taken up on May 12. Attorneys for Hogg argued in a response to the committee earlier this month that the election “was conducted in compliance with the rules in place at the time,” and that it is “inappropriate to try to revise those rules or decisions after the fact through a credentials challenge.”

Yeah, I’m going to enjoy this, as you should anytime Democrats shoot inside the ship, especially if these are the reasons why.

David Hogg getting the boot isn’t new for Ken Martin. I watched him pull this same stunts for years as Minnesota’s DFL chair.



He’s about to learn the DNC isn’t the DFL.



Love or hate him, Hogg has a megaphone—& that is going to be a problem for the DNC.



Let the Civil War begin. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 14, 2025

So let me get this straight.... David Hogg started complaining, loudly—and rightly—that the Democrats alienated young men and have no plan to win them back (and in general are too deferential to older establishment figures and identity politics), and the DNC is voiding his vice… — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 13, 2025

Hogg must go because this cockamamie diversity bylaw wasn’t honored.

We’re dealing with fundamentally unserious people, folks.