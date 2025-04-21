David Hogg Said What About Democracy?!

DNC Vice Chairman David Hogg has had some rather odd and memorable moments in his position of leadership. The 25-year-old is not only getting involved to primary certain Democratic incumbents, he’s now also making some curious comments about Democrats’ beloved “democracy.”

While speaking with CBS News last week, Hogg spoke to how Democrats “go out there, as Democrats, all the time, and say democracy is the most important thing, we have to defend democracy,” which they indeed do during the 2024 election especially. “We fail to acknowledge that this generation, democracy is what put us through school shooter drills, and school shootings. It’s what put us through the climate crisis, and so much more,” he nevertheless continued with. “What we have to do prove is that democracy matters by standing up to the special interests that are killing the American dream and making our young people lose faith not only in our party, but the future of this country! That is why we’re doing this,” Hogg stressed.

The chyron on the screen during the segment sure enough referenced Hogg defending his $20 million initiative.

Hogg was trending over X for such statements about democracy. Hogg himself even reposted those sharing the approximately 30-second clip of his remarks.

UNHINGED: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg: "Democracy is what put us through school shooter drills and schools shootings. ⁰It's what's put us through the climate crisis and so much more." pic.twitter.com/VWY7hPyy4e — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2025

Democrats have pivoted from "Trump is a threat to Democracy" to "Democracy is a threat." https://t.co/yRRfK0YG66 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 18, 2025

Hogg’s efforts have also put him at odds with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, who referred to Hogg as a “contemptible little twerp,” and pointed out that the DNC should sue him. He implied while speaking to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo he would even do so if he had standing.

In which James Carville calls DNC Vice Chair David Hogg "a contemptible little twerp" for reportedly supporting efforts to primary sitting Democrats



"I don't know if I have standing, but I might give the DNC $10 to sue him. He's a contemptible little twerp if you ask me." pic.twitter.com/D0TrZT59g0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 17, 2025

Hogg, who has himself posted and reposted many clips of his remarks for Scripps News, has recently emphasized on Carville being of a prior era when it comes to his wins. Carville was crucial in helping get Bill Clinton elected as president in 1992.

“Try it, that is my reaction” Hogg responded when asked what his reaction was to Carville calling for the DNC to sue him. “I would also say James Carville has not won an election since before I was born,” he continued, which led him to further focus on this idea that his party needs newer faces. “I think it’s time to have new leaders in our party that are ready to meet this moment because a lot of the people that are most critical of this plan are the same ones that had $2 billion to win an election and still lost,” Hogg further added, speaking of how then Vice President Kamala Harris blew through a considerable amount of funds for her brief 2024 run as the replacement nominee. “So I think the experts can save it, ‘cause it’s time for some new ideas.”

.@davidhogg111 joined @scrippsnews - I asked him abt James Carville calling him a “contemptible little twerp” & saying DNC should sue him after announcing a Dem primary effort.



Hogg: “Try it. I would also say that James Carville has not won an election since before I was born.” pic.twitter.com/lNmLYGTBfo — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 18, 2025

Carville was plenty critical of Harris’ campaign, and certainly had some thoughts about her losing and the incompetence of her team involved.

Hogg is correct in that young people are “los[ing] faith” with his party. Trump won in part last November due to notable gains he made, including with young people, especially young men. A poll from last week, DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners, showed that Trump not only enjoys a 54 percent approval rating, but also that he is most popular among young voters.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is overall facing record low approval ratings. Hogg going after their beloved “democracy,” launching an effort to primary incumbents, and going at it against Carville to further portray Democrats in even further disarray is icing on the cake. Days after POLITICO first reported on Hogg's “unprecedented” move to get involved against incumbents, the outlet also reported on how “David Hogg isn’t backing down. But he’s trying to make nice with Dem leaders,” as well as how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is sticking by House Democrats.

