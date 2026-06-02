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Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 02, 2026 5:30 PM
Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy
UK Newsflare via AP

More fallout emerges from the video footage of Henry Nowak's arrest and murder, as one of the police officers involved in the incident has resigned. 

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Bodycam footage showed police denying Nowak's pleas for help, saying he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Nowak was handcuffed after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed that Nowak was committing a racist crime. Digwa stabbed Nowak using a religious knife, permissible under U.K. law. Police officers are heard on camera saying, "I don't think you have, mate," in response to Nowak saying he had been stabbed. 

Today, a Hampshire police spokesperson told the media, "Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned. As the IOPC has confirmed, they are all being treated as witnesses, so not subject to any current restrictions." Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in a video that there will be an investigation into the "accusations of racism" that influenced the police's decision-making, but he is refusing to reverse legislation that permits the possession of the religious weapon used in Nowak's killing. 

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The U.K. streets are flooded with crowds in response to the footage, which may lead to further fallout among other officers and individuals involved in the case. 

As for now, all officers are being treated as witnesses in the case and are not subject to restrictions. There will undoubtedly be more to come from this developing case that is shaking up the U.K. and the rest of the world. 

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