Police Officer Involved in Henry Nowak's Murder Resigns Amid Global Controversy

More fallout emerges from the video footage of Henry Nowak's arrest and murder, as one of the police officers involved in the incident has resigned.

BREAKING: One of the police officers responsible for arresting Henry Nowak as he was dying of a stab wound has RESIGNED.



Three other officers involved are still employed with the police force. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2026

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BREAKING: One of the police officers involved in the arrest of Henry Nowak has resigned, according to Hampshire Policehttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/JrFCcuTRvw — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2026

Bodycam footage showed police denying Nowak's pleas for help, saying he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Nowak was handcuffed after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed that Nowak was committing a racist crime. Digwa stabbed Nowak using a religious knife, permissible under U.K. law. Police officers are heard on camera saying, "I don't think you have, mate," in response to Nowak saying he had been stabbed.

Today, a Hampshire police spokesperson told the media, "Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned. As the IOPC has confirmed, they are all being treated as witnesses, so not subject to any current restrictions." Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in a video that there will be an investigation into the "accusations of racism" that influenced the police's decision-making, but he is refusing to reverse legislation that permits the possession of the religious weapon used in Nowak's killing.

The U.K. streets are flooded with crowds in response to the footage, which may lead to further fallout among other officers and individuals involved in the case.

Southampton, England (June 2) — Outside the police station, a crowd gathered to chant “shame on you,” a day after the police body camera footage was released of Henry Nowak’s arrest and death.



Nowak was the victim of a violent race hoax. pic.twitter.com/gbeBm9ca31 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 2, 2026

As for now, all officers are being treated as witnesses in the case and are not subject to restrictions. There will undoubtedly be more to come from this developing case that is shaking up the U.K. and the rest of the world.

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