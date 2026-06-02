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Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 02, 2026 6:00 PM
Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct
Mary Hodge/Jimmy Gomez For Congress Campaign via AP, File

An Ethics Committee investigation in the U.S. House of Representatives is being conducted against Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez over reported sexual misconduct violations, an exclusive report from CNN revealed on Tuesday.

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Gomez first came under scrutiny for potential instances of sexual misconduct after Gomez was allegedly seen kissing an aide while attending a party in 2023, which a spokesman for Gomez denied ever took place at the time. While investigating the matter, the Ethics panel has reportedly discovered “other allegations of sexual misconduct” regarding Gomez.

In a statement to CNN, Gomez acknowledged his wrongdoing, but had denied that his actions violated the law or House ethics rules.

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family,” Gomez told CNN. “Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most.”

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

“I sincerely apologize to my wife, family, friends and the people that I have the privilege to serve,” he added. “My wife and I will work through our family matters privately, but I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment that I brought into our lives. Her sacrifices and support are central to my ability to serve, and I can only feel gratitude for her grace and strength.”

Gomez was one Democrat who very publicly attempted to link President Donald Trump to sexual abuse of minors as baselessly alleged in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Two members of Congress, Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell, have already resigned this year for similar accusations.

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