Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

An Ethics Committee investigation in the U.S. House of Representatives is being conducted against Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez over reported sexual misconduct violations, an exclusive report from CNN revealed on Tuesday.

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JUST IN - House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) over sexual misconduct allegations — CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 2, 2026

The US House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez over allegations of sexual misconduct, sources tell CNN.



In a lengthy statement for this story, Gomez acknowledged having made mistakes that caused his family pain but said they had not violated the law… pic.twitter.com/yGacNVQehd — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 2, 2026

Gomez first came under scrutiny for potential instances of sexual misconduct after Gomez was allegedly seen kissing an aide while attending a party in 2023, which a spokesman for Gomez denied ever took place at the time. While investigating the matter, the Ethics panel has reportedly discovered “other allegations of sexual misconduct” regarding Gomez.

In a statement to CNN, Gomez acknowledged his wrongdoing, but had denied that his actions violated the law or House ethics rules.

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family,” Gomez told CNN. “Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most.”

“I sincerely apologize to my wife, family, friends and the people that I have the privilege to serve,” he added. “My wife and I will work through our family matters privately, but I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment that I brought into our lives. Her sacrifices and support are central to my ability to serve, and I can only feel gratitude for her grace and strength.”

Gomez was one Democrat who very publicly attempted to link President Donald Trump to sexual abuse of minors as baselessly alleged in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Meet Rep. Jimmy Gomez. Jimmy has repeatedly insinuated that President Trump sexually abused minor girls, without evidence.



Jimmy has been one of the most vocal mouthpieces attempting to tie Trump and Republicans to Epstein.



It turns out that Jimmy is under investigation by the… pic.twitter.com/IROkUCAnWk — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) June 2, 2026

Two members of Congress, Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell, have already resigned this year for similar accusations.

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