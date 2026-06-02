Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post

President Donald Trump went scorched earth on reports that the Iranian regime cut off contact with the U.S. over Israel’s recent military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous.”

The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, “It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!”

Trump’s comments come after Iranian state media claimed Tehran suspended talks with U.S. officials to protest Israel’s expanding military offensive against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

Trump previously told CNBC, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly. I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday rubbished reports of a halt in communication between the US and Iran as "false and erroneous", adding that talks were ongoing "continuously" as the two negotiate over details of a peace deal.



For more: https://t.co/v5px4JCTDf… pic.twitter.com/oZgJBueIb1 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 2, 2026

However, he also stressed that he had not heard this directly from the regime and posited that the reports were meant for media outlets to pick up. Trump on Tuesday said he believes Washington and Tehran could come to an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz while pushing Iran toward giving up its nuclear program.

Israel has been relegated to a bystander, shut out of talks with Iran and ordered by Donald Trump to hold fire in Lebanon. Arguably, the American president has done Binyamin Netanyahu a favour https://t.co/ww6278qegW



Photo: Daniel Berehulak/ The New York Times/ Redux /Eyevine pic.twitter.com/oefrkKp2si — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 2, 2026

Trump has consistently demanded that Iran abandon its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, material that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons. Iran has rejected full concessions on the nuclear matter, but expressed willingness to draw down its program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and other demands.

Meanwhile, Americans are dealing with heightened gas prices as a result of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which it started shortly after the war started.

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