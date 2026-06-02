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Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 02, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump Just Blew Up the Media's Narrative on Iran With a Single Post
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump went scorched earth on reports that the Iranian regime cut off contact with the U.S. over Israel’s recent military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous.”

The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, “It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!”

Trump’s comments come after Iranian state media claimed Tehran suspended talks with U.S. officials to protest Israel’s expanding military offensive against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon. 

Trump previously told CNBC, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly. I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

However, he also stressed that he had not heard this directly from the regime and posited that the reports were meant for media outlets to pick up. Trump on Tuesday said he believes Washington and Tehran could come to an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz while pushing Iran toward giving up its nuclear program.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TRUTH SOCIAL

Trump has consistently demanded that Iran abandon its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, material that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons. Iran has rejected full concessions on the nuclear matter, but expressed willingness to draw down its program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and other demands.

Meanwhile, Americans are dealing with heightened gas prices as a result of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which it started shortly after the war started.

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