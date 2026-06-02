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Tipsheet

Graham Platner Met With Dem Senators. Here's What They Said.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2026 6:30 PM
Graham Platner Met With Dem Senators. Here's What They Said.
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Graham Platner rushed to get inside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s headquarters this afternoon. Someone with Nazi tattoos hasn’t moved that quickly since Heinz Guderian’s mad dash across France in 1940. Platner is the likely Democratic Senate candidate for Maine, who will face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the fall. He’s also faced a series of public relations disasters that most would find disqualifying. 

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Despite the Nazi tattoos, Platner was caught sexting and using Kik, an app known for pedophiles. Will Platner drop out? There is an opportunity for him to do so, and his replacement would be chosen by the Maine Democratic Party. Gee, this sounds familiar, huh? Will Democrats reinstitute the Biden protocol? The shocking part about the scandals that have surfaced is that this is Democratic opposition research. The Republicans haven’t released their tranche of files. Chuck Schumer repeated a line that likely took Democrats days to piece together: “We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.”

After the meeting where protesters met with Platner, DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand said, “We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

I thought this would’ve been an awkward intervention of sorts since it’s clear the Democrats really don’t want to answer questions about Platner, but this is also a party that cannot accept or admit they’re wrong on a host of things, so they double down. 

Congratulations, Sen. Susan Collins, on your re-election. 

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