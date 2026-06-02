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LOOK: Massive Cocaine Smuggling Tunnel Busted By Authorities

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 02, 2026 5:45 PM
LOOK: Massive Cocaine Smuggling Tunnel Busted By Authorities
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Local and federal authorities busted a massive cocaine smuggling effort through a tunnel between Mexico and Southern California, which led to four individuals being charged with conspiracy to dole out the illicit drug.

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The tunnel ran through Tijuana to a retail front dubbed “Buy 4 Less,” in a San Diego area border community, which the Homeland Security Investigations Tunnel Task Force had been keeping an eye on since December.

However, the investigation hit a breaking point on May 29, when traffic stops resulted in the seizure of hundreds of cocaine-filled packages between two trucks and a van, in part due to the help of K9 dogs, according to a Justice Department press release

The seizure of the drugs in vehicles led to a federal court order allowing for a search of "Buy 4 Less" and another San Diego area location, which is when the nearly 2,000-foot-long tunnel was discovered by authorities, the press release added. In total, nearly one ton of cocaine worth roughly $45 million was confiscated.

Gregorio Epifanio Hernandez Lopez, Jose Jimenez, Antonio Cortez and Brandon Escalante Sandoval are all facing federal charges for “distribution of a Controlled Substance,” which could land them life behind bars and upwards of a $10 million fine if convicted, according to the DOJ. 

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Both Cortez and Escalante Sandoval are from Mexico, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that “two were illegal aliens” caught in the case.

“This case reflects our unwavering commitment to dismantling cartels, stop the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities, and keep American families safe,” Blanche posted to X.

Hernandez Lopez is also charged with “constructing, financing, or using unauthorized tunnels” and with the “importation” of the cocaine. 

“This investigation and seizure represent a significant blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel,” Kevin Murphy, acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI San Diego, said in a statement, referring to it as a “sophisticated” tunnel, as it even had electricity.

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