For Real?! Tim Walz Is Still Going After Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who was also the particularly failed running mate for then Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, has been making headlines an awful lot during President Donald Trump's second term, especially when it comes to his obsession in going after Elon Musk. It turns out he's still going after Musk with his posts over X, as Nick Arama highlighted for our sister site of RedState.

On Tuesday, POLITICO put out a headline regarding Musk taking a step back from his work in government "amid plummeting Tesla sales." Later that same day, Walz posted over X how Musk is "taking a break from destroying your retirement plan to try to save his own."

He’s taking a break from destroying your retirement plan to try to save his own. https://t.co/1HX4CAfvgK — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 23, 2025

Walz hasn't even posted much from that account, but he always has plenty of time to go after Musk and Trump, it sure seems. His most recent post before that one was a repost on April 15, going after the exact people you'd expect him to go after, all while making farcical claims about cuts to Medicaid.

It's a petty enough move from the governor, with many of the 6,700 replies to this most recent post about Musk pointing out as much. He's gotten called out before for attacking Musk in such a way, which even included celebrating plummeting stock prices while embarking on one of his many town hall events outside of Minnesota. It was particularly significant and curious, given that Minnesota had millions of shares of Tesla in its retirement fund and hundreds of thousands of shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund, as Guy highlighted last month.

Since then, though, there's been an infuriating new update about Tesla and Minnesota. Last week, Dylan Bryan Adams, who works for the Minnesota's Department of Human Services, which makes him a state employee, was arrested for allegedly damaging at least six Tesla vehicles, causing about $21,000 in damages.

He isn't facing charges, though, despite how his alleged damages amount to a felony in each case. Rather, a particularly woke district attorney, Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty, will seek diversion rather than criminal charges. Sure enough, she's a Soros-backed DA.

Reporting from The New York Post notes how the police are particularly irked by Moriarty's actions. Adams' employer is meanwhile claiming he's not a political appointee, as if that makes it any better:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at the time of the incident that the damage in each case was the equivalent of a felony. The chief said in a scathing statement on Monday that Moriarty’s decision not to bring charges is frustrating for his officers and the public. “The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges,” he told KARE in a statement. “This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. “Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same,” O’Hara said in a statement. ... Adams, who works for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, is not a political appointee in Walz’s administration, a spokesperson for the governor said last week. He is one of more than 40,000 state employees, the rep added. Moriarty has been Hennepin County’s top prosecutor since January 2023 after handedly winning the nonpartisan DA election, but the former public defender quickly came under fire for her woke policies that allowed accused rapists and killers to stay free.

What about Adams' job? That remains to be seen if he'll keep it or not. Arama also included statements from the department in his article, with the Minnesota DHA being quoted as saying, "We are reviewing the matter at this time...State employees are expected to follow our code of conduct and hold themselves to the highest ethical standards through their words and actions."

"So it remains to be seen whether this will have any impact on his job. I'm not sure I'd bet on it, given the way the Country Attorney is proceeding," Arama himself added.

The Post further covered Adams' fate in an editorial, "Woke Minnesota DA lets Tesla thug walk, signaling it’s open season on Team Trump."

Walz didn't even stop there, though. The governor went on a fiery rant against Trump during his state of the state address on Wednesday, as Bob Hoge, also at RedState, covered.

"The president has also chosen, and I stress this, chosen, to tear up the values that once made America the shining light of the world. In this land of the free and home of the brave, we have university students being swept up, shoved into unmarked vans, and fathers being tossed into Salvadorian gulags without a hint of due process," the governor claimed about Trump, going for a narrative that Democrats have become obsessive with when it comes to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant dubbed "Maryland man" by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media, though he came from El Salvador. There's evidence he is a member of MS-13 and abused his wife, and he also may have been involved in human smuggling. The "university students being swept up," as Walz laments, are pro-Hamas agitators lucky enough to be here in this country on student visas from another country.

"I want to be real clear about this. If you say you love freedom, but you don't believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn't freedom, it's privilege," Walz added, which the Democrats present ate right up.

Fox News covered a statement from the White House, specifically White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields. "It’s rich of Tim ‘Jazz Hands’ Walz to decry chaos when he let his largest city burn to the ground while his wife opened their mansion’s windows to savor the fumes," Fields said in a statement, referring to the governor's bizarre gesticulations on the campaign trail last week, as well as his wife's insane response to the 2020 riots following the death of George Floyd. "Walz also willingly served alongside Vice President Harris, who presided over one of the most chaotic administrations in American history," Fields added.

The Minnesota Republican Party also called the governor out for his state of the state address, and the rosy picture he painted.

"What Minnesotans needed to hear tonight wasn’t polished rhetoric. They needed accountability. They needed a plan. And they didn’t get it," their post read in part on Wednesday night, accompanying a statement from RPMN Chair Alex Plechash.

Tonight, Governor @Tim_Walz delivered his State of the State Address. As expected, it was full of applause lines, distractions, and spin—but sorely lacking in truth. What Minnesotans needed to hear tonight wasn’t polished rhetoric. They needed accountability. They needed a plan.… pic.twitter.com/Na3vwV2dwO — Republican Party of Minnesota (@mngop) April 24, 2025

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

