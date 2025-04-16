Court Filings Paint a Damning Picture on Deported 'Maryland Man' Van Hollen Is Trying to Bring Back

As Townhall has been covering throughout this week, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) made quite the big deal about embarking to El Salvador over his concerns for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant and gang member he has affectionally dubbed a "Maryland man." The Wednesday trip turned out to be not so much of a success. However Van Hollen wants to refer to Abrego Garcia, though, does not change that he is an illegal immigrant. Further, court documents shared on Wednesday portray him as not exactly the upstanding figure that Democrats want you to believe he is.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security shared over X court documents detailing how Abrego Garcia's wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him. The paperwork is dated June 2021.

"This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure," the post added, reminding yet again about how he is an affiliated gang member.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as.



According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt,… pic.twitter.com/FpSV0k3i90 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 16, 2025

Then there's the documents from 2019, which clearly state that "Subject has been identified as a Member/Active of M.S. 13," referring to Abrego Garcia.

As Van Hollen posts incessantly about Abrego Garcia, but never once about Rachel Morin, the wife and mother of five from Maryland who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, plenty of users have chimed in with replies and quoted reposts regarding Abrego Garcia's background. This includes not just his affiliation, but that he is also an admitted illegal immigrant. The senartor's post from late Wednesday morning has received approximately 17,000 replies.

It's also worth pointing out that Van Hollen has not posted about MS-13 since 2019, during the first Trump administration, and even then used it as a cudgel for his narratives on immigration.

The guy @ChrisVanHollen is trying to get back into the U.S. had a very long criminal record. A police gang unit confirmed his membership in MS-13 five years ago after he was arrested during a murder investigation. He admitted being in the U.S. illegally. Maryland’s “sanctuary”… https://t.co/BiSe6yArIX pic.twitter.com/zOhBpH0tNJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

The documents showing that Abrego Garcia is, in fact, a member of MS-13 are part of a 13-pages of "additional information" released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday. The document comes from the Prince George's County Police Department Gang Field Interview Sheet, with the interview having been conducted on March 28, 2019.

"Officers then interviewed Kilmar Armando ABREGO-GARCIA. During the interview officers observed he was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and a hoodie with rolls of money covering the eyes, ears and mouth of the presidents on the separate denominations. Officers know such clothing to be indicative of the Hispanic gang culture. The meaning of the clothing is to represent "ver, oir y callar" or "see no evil, hear- no evil and say no evil". Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents thay [sic] they are a member in good standing with the MS-13. Officers contacted a past proven and reliable source of information, who advised Kilmar Armando ABREGO-GARCIA is an active member of MS-13 with the Westerns clique. The confidential source further advised that he is the rank of 'Chequeo' with the moniker of 'Chele,'" the document explained.

Advertisement

There's even more details on his gang affiliation farther down. "Subject was identified as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha MS-13, 'Chequeo' from the Western Clique a transnational criminal street gang. This information was provided by who has provided truthful accurate information in the past," another section reads.

Under the section of "Record of Deportable/Excludable Alien," it is noted that the subjects encountered, which included Abrego-Garcia, "freely admitted being citizens and national of El Salvador by birth and that they were present in the United States illegally. The subjects were not in possession of any immigration documents that would allow them to be in or remain in the united States legally." There's also more details on the illegal immigrant in question, in that "Abrego-Garcia is a citizen and national of EL Salvador. Abrego-Garcia claimed to have walked across the desert for many days entering illegally into the United States near McAllen, Texas on or about March 25, 2012."

Also telling is that the report notes that "Abrego-Garcia is not claiming fear of returning to his country."

We are releasing additional information on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.https://t.co/RbZkFvuRaf — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 16, 2025

As Matt covered earlier on Wednesday, Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel, showed up to the White House as a special guest, where she shared the harrowing details about the final harrowing moments of her daughter's life.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also referenced the courts documents released on Wednesday, referencing Abrego Garcia as "an apparent wife beater!"

🔥 @PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "Not only are Democrats rushing to defend an illegal criminal foreign terrorist gang member, but also an apparent woman beater!"



Democrats have completely overplayed their hand on this one. pic.twitter.com/JGdF6krf0B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 16, 2025

At one point towards the end of her powerful remarks, Morin also had a message for Van Hollen as she spoke from the podium.

"And to have a senator from Maryland, who didn't even acknowledge, or barely acknowledged, my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother, and now a grandbaby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador, to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen," Morin lamented. "Why does that person have more right than I do? Or my daughter? Or my grandchildren? I don't--I don't understand this, thank you," she concluded.

This is hard to watch, but so powerful.



Rachel Morin's mother describes the animalistic, brutal torture that her daughter endured at the hands of a so-called "Maryland Man" — much like the one Democrats like Senator Chris Van Hollen and the media have been bending over backwards… pic.twitter.com/BAe5nRmOcW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



