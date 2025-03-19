Reminder: Tim Walz Is a Very Strange Man

You may or may not recall Minnesota Governor Tim Walz from the 2024 presidential election. Fun fact: He was actually the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee. His major contributions included wild 'jazz hands' gesticulations, a disastrous 'hunting' photo-op, and a decisive debate loss to now-Vice President JD Vance -- in which he inadvertently claimed to have befriended school shooters. Kamala Harris reportedly selected Walz as her running mate because that's where her instincts led her, and because he'd assured her he didn't have presidential aspirations of his own. She saw herself as the future of the Democratic Party, and seemingly didn't want to share the stage with someone who might threaten that self-image (especially a certain ambitious battleground state governor whose Jewish identity would not be accepted by elements of the party's Hamas-supporting base). So Walz it was.

Advertisement

But now it very much appears as though the far-left Minnesotan -- a pathological liar with a penchant for making things up about his life, who let his state's largest city burn -- might have his eye on the Oval Office after all. He's following Socialist Bernie Sanders' lead, traipsing around the country and holding 'town hall'-style meetings at which he attacks President Trump, Elon Musk, and various bogeymen. His tour's greatest hits so far include gross, anti-immigrant, nativist insults of Musk, who's a legal immigrant and longtime American citizen:

Musk became a citizen of the United States decades ago. It’s revealing how top Democrats talk about him vs. illegal immigrants and/or non-citizen Hamas supporters. https://t.co/7sbnpVl0fC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 15, 2025



This is also an odd thing for a supposed environmentalist to say and do, especially considering that Tesla is a successful electric vehicle company -- though I suppose it's still preferable to terrorist acts of arson (which Walz probably wouldn't do much to stop, given his record):

Thousands of Tesla owners were doxxed and threatened.



Dozens of Teslas were set on fire and vandalized.



A bunch of Tesla dealerships were targeted with violence.



Tim Walz hasn’t condemned this coordinated domestic terrorism.



Instead, he’s practically celebrating and egging it… pic.twitter.com/FBAs83GrUe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025



At his next tour stop, will Walz lead the crowd of a round of booing for the recently-rescued astronauts? They were saved by the competence and capability of SpaceX, after all. We can't have that, can we, Tim? Then there's, um, whatever this is:

WATCH: Tim Walz says he could ‘kick Trump supporter’s asses’ in a WWE match pic.twitter.com/Lx9MpSBwmP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2025



Real question -- did Newsom have him on the podcast to make himself seem palatable and normal, by comparison? Walz's bizarre, phonily-aggressive faux-masculinity act is genuinely weird. He's a very weird dude overall, and projects this strangeness onto others. He also seems to have endorsed single-payer healthcare:

Running straight into single payer health care. The political instincts keep impressing. https://t.co/x8cIfa1aVn — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 19, 2025



In addition to his existing left-wing record, Tim Walz now wants the federal government, which is extremely ineffective and incompetent at nearly everything, to take over everyone's healthcare. This would entail kicking an estimated 177 million Americans off of their healthcare plans (the vast majority are satisfied with their arrangements) and force them into government healthcare. We know this creates long wait times for care, inevitably results in rationing of care, and stifles medical innovation. It also would also absolutely explode the federal budget, requiring steep tax hikes on every single American. Walz, like many other Democrats, wants to import the failing British and Canadian model and inflict it upon every single American. The UK's system has been in crisis for years (google 'NHS crisis), and in Canada, they literally offer people death over care deemed to be too expensive. Others languish and die in long waiting lines for treatment. That's the Walz vision. Finally, since we're on the subject of fantastical and reckless Democratic healthcare policy experiments -- and because Gavin Newsom was mentioned earlier -- I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement

New: Newsom to ask California Legislature for another $2.8 billion to cover Medi-Cal cost overrunshttps://t.co/b4GAyQTgtQ — Taryn Luna (@TarynLuna) March 17, 2025