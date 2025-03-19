So, That Judge Who's Trying to Hamstring DOGE and Trump on USAID Is...
Trump's Justice Department Just Told a Federal Judge to Pound Sand Over Deportation...
FOIA: Biden’s Army Trained Soldiers to Believe Pro-Lifers Were Terrorists and Jews Invente...
President Trump Had 'A Very Good Telephone Call' With Zelensky, but There Is...
Anti-Israel Student Speaks Out After Being Arrested, Blames 'Anti-Palestinian Racism'
Elon Musk Levels Tim Walz After He Cheers for Tesla's Falling Stock Prices
Chuck Schumer Made an Interesting Admission About the Democratic Party
VIP
AG Bondi Makes Move That Will Allow Gun Rights Restoration for First Time...
Zeldin Hits Back After Judge Blocks EPA From Ending Biden Administration's 'Gold Bars'...
Hakeem Jeffries Sure Waited Long Enough to Say He Supports Chuck Schumer
Anti-Musk Agitators Could Get Their Soros Bucks Back
Walz Thinks Conservative Men Are ‘Scared’ of Him
Another DOGE Standoff Just Turned Into a Lawsuit
VIP
Americans Don't Want to Hear Celebrities Spew Their Political Beliefs
Tipsheet

Reminder: Tim Walz Is a Very Strange Man

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | March 19, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

You may or may not recall Minnesota Governor Tim Walz from the 2024 presidential election.  Fun fact: He was actually the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee.  His major contributions included wild 'jazz hands' gesticulations, a disastrous 'hunting' photo-op, and a decisive debate loss to now-Vice President JD Vance -- in which he inadvertently claimed to have befriended school shooters.  Kamala Harris reportedly selected Walz as her running mate because that's where her instincts led her, and because he'd assured her he didn't have presidential aspirations of his own.  She saw herself as the future of the Democratic Party, and seemingly didn't want to share the stage with someone who might threaten that self-image (especially a certain ambitious battleground state governor whose Jewish identity would not be accepted by elements of the party's Hamas-supporting base).  So Walz it was.  

Advertisement

But now it very much appears as though the far-left Minnesotan -- a pathological liar with a penchant for making things up about his life, who let his state's largest city burn -- might have his eye on the Oval Office after all.  He's following Socialist Bernie Sanders' lead, traipsing around the country and holding 'town hall'-style meetings at which he attacks President Trump, Elon Musk, and various bogeymen.  His tour's greatest hits so far include gross, anti-immigrant, nativist insults of Musk, who's a legal immigrant and longtime American citizen:


This is also an odd thing for a supposed environmentalist to say and do, especially considering that Tesla is a successful electric vehicle company -- though I suppose it's still preferable to terrorist acts of arson (which Walz probably wouldn't do much to stop, given his record):

Recommended

So, That Judge Who's Trying to Hamstring DOGE and Trump on USAID Is a Total Lefty Loon Matt Vespa
Advertisement


At his next tour stop, will Walz lead the crowd of a round of booing for the recently-rescued astronauts? They were saved by the competence and capability of SpaceX, after all.  We can't have that, can we, Tim?  Then there's, um, whatever this is:


Real question -- did Newsom have him on the podcast to make himself seem palatable and normal, by comparison?  Walz's bizarre, phonily-aggressive faux-masculinity act is genuinely weird.  He's a very weird dude overall, and projects this strangeness onto others.  He also seems to have endorsed single-payer healthcare:


In addition to his existing left-wing record, Tim Walz now wants the federal government, which is extremely ineffective and incompetent at nearly everything, to take over everyone's healthcare.  This would entail kicking an estimated 177 million Americans off of their healthcare plans (the vast majority are satisfied with their arrangements) and force them into government healthcare.  We know this creates long wait times for care, inevitably results in rationing of care, and stifles medical innovation.  It also would also absolutely explode the federal budget, requiring steep tax hikes on every single American.  Walz, like many other Democrats, wants to import the failing British and Canadian model and inflict it upon every single American.  The UK's system has been in crisis for years (google 'NHS crisis), and in Canada, they literally offer people death over care deemed to be too expensive.  Others languish and die in long waiting lines for treatment.  That's the Walz vision.  Finally, since we're on the subject of fantastical and reckless Democratic healthcare policy experiments -- and because Gavin Newsom was mentioned earlier -- I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement
Tags: MINNESOTA ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Judge Who's Trying to Hamstring DOGE and Trump on USAID Is a Total Lefty Loon Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Levels Tim Walz After He Cheers for Tesla's Falling Stock Prices Jeff Charles
Anti-Musk Agitators Could Get Their Soros Bucks Back Mia Cathell
Trump's Justice Department Just Told a Federal Judge to Pound Sand Over Deportation Flights Jeff Charles
Zeldin Hits Back After Judge Blocks EPA From Ending Biden Administration's 'Gold Bars' Scheme Leah Barkoukis
Another DOGE Standoff Just Turned Into a Lawsuit Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That Judge Who's Trying to Hamstring DOGE and Trump on USAID Is a Total Lefty Loon Matt Vespa
Advertisement