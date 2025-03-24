Reversal: Tim Walz Forced to Walk Back One of His Weird Attacks

As we noted last week, failed Vice Presidential nominee and sitting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has resumed his weird ways, evidently in an effort to set the table for a possible Oval Office run in 2028. He'd assuaged Kamala Harris' insecurity-driven imposter syndrome by reportedly assuring her that he harbored no presidential ambitions of his own -- but is apparently changing course, following Bernie Sanders' lead in traipsing around the country, tapping into left-wing anger over the Trump administration. Walz is now telling reporters that he's open to seeking the White House, and complaining about how he was misused by the Harris campaign last year. Tim Walz seems to believe that what the Democratic ticket really needed was more Tim Walz. Harris-Walz aides, whispering to Politico, are split on whether they agree with him:

Advertisement

[A] former Harris staffer also echoed that Walz “wasn’t utilized the way he should’ve been,” and he “should’ve been used more like [then-Sen. JD] Vance was, who was everywhere all the time.” But other former staffers argued that Walz, especially after his debate, did appear on a range of mainstream and non-traditional media....“This was a guy who definitely was embarrassed by his flubs, didn’t handle them well, and seemed like there was a never-ending supply of them, so that was part of the issue of getting him out there everywhere,” said a fourth former Harris staffer. “I don’t look back on that campaign and think that the way we used Walz was a critical error.”

Walz and his allies pushing 'more Walz' strikes me as a grave, self-serving misread of reality, and some Democrats appear to agree, vis-a-vis the current publicity tour:

Not every Democrat loves Walz's tour, as much as they like him personally -- one House Dem who won in a Trump district told me:

“Tim, it’s time for you to go home. This red district tourism is giving all the wrong signals to the voters you lost.” https://t.co/j2jO23ur5O — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 20, 2025



My view:

The Bidens and Tim Walz aren’t “helping:” pic.twitter.com/DPgjfA17Gq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2025



Over the last week or so, Walz has been saying and doing bizarre things, as is his won't. He claimed that he'd be able to beat up Trump supporters in WWE-style fights, asserted that conservative men are afraid of his masculinity, and celebrated recent declines in Tesla's stock price. He liked this line so much, he clipped it and tweeted it himself:

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025



This was a bad look for a number of reasons, very much including this one:

As Gov. Walz gloats about Tesla stock dropping, records from the Minnesota State Board of Investment show that as of 6/30/24, the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund. I've reached out to… https://t.co/W0EA0cPASS pic.twitter.com/r1obVBpfU7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2025



And here's Timothy walking back his comment, having stepped on the rake:

NEW: Tim Walz says he was totally joking when he celebrated Tesla stock going down, says Elon Musk makes him unhealthy.



The comment came after Walz apparently didn’t realize his own pension plan owns Tesla stock.



“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a… pic.twitter.com/w1QHAYyvco — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025

Advertisement



Oops! “I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a joke," he said. This is basically the "knucklehead" defense, where he just throws up his hands and explains that he cannot control what comes out of his mouth, like a small child. This was also his excuse when he was caught lying about his life experiences, and stating during his debate loss to JD Vance that he'd befriended multiple school shooters over the years. But hundreds of disgruntled leftists are showing up for him at 'town hall' meetings, so I suppose he thinks this is presidential-level energy:

What is he even doing with this?



Is anyone close enough to Tim Walz and step in here? https://t.co/AiRY6rBJmn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2025



Of course, he's getting vastly outdrawn by the Socialist duo of Bernie Sanders and AOC, who rage against 'oligarchs' while demanding ever-growing power for government oligarchs over Americans' lives:

Bernie Sanders and AOC’s ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ rally in Denver on Friday night had over 34,000 people attending. pic.twitter.com/iycCbUualN — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2025



The leftist base is fired up, but their extremism is broadly unappealing to American voters. I'll leave you with my absolute favorite response to the crowds of irate "progressives" working out their issues by showing up at political events to vent, en masse:

Advertisement