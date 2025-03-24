Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome.
Reversal: Tim Walz Forced to Walk Back One of His Weird Attacks

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | March 24, 2025 10:25 AM
Townhall Media

As we noted last week, failed Vice Presidential nominee and sitting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has resumed his weird ways, evidently in an effort to set the table for a possible Oval Office run in 2028.  He'd assuaged Kamala Harris' insecurity-driven imposter syndrome by reportedly assuring her that he harbored no presidential ambitions of his own -- but is apparently changing course, following Bernie Sanders' lead in traipsing around the country, tapping into left-wing anger over the Trump administration.  Walz is now telling reporters that he's open to seeking the White House, and complaining about how he was misused by the Harris campaign last year.  Tim Walz seems to believe that what the Democratic ticket really needed was more Tim Walz.  Harris-Walz aides, whispering to Politico, are split on whether they agree with him:

[A] former Harris staffer also echoed that Walz “wasn’t utilized the way he should’ve been,” and he “should’ve been used more like [then-Sen. JD] Vance was, who was everywhere all the time.” But other former staffers argued that Walz, especially after his debate, did appear on a range of mainstream and non-traditional media....“This was a guy who definitely was embarrassed by his flubs, didn’t handle them well, and seemed like there was a never-ending supply of them, so that was part of the issue of getting him out there everywhere,” said a fourth former Harris staffer. “I don’t look back on that campaign and think that the way we used Walz was a critical error.”

Walz and his allies pushing 'more Walz' strikes me as a grave, self-serving misread of reality, and some Democrats appear to agree, vis-a-vis the current publicity tour:


My view:

Over the last week or so, Walz has been saying and doing bizarre things, as is his won't.  He claimed that he'd be able to beat up Trump supporters in WWE-style fights, asserted that conservative men are afraid of his masculinity, and celebrated recent declines in Tesla's stock price.  He liked this line so much, he clipped it and tweeted it himself:


This was a bad look for a number of reasons, very much including this one:


And here's Timothy walking back his comment, having stepped on the rake:

Oops! “I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a joke," he said.  This is basically the "knucklehead" defense, where he just throws up his hands and explains that he cannot control what comes out of his mouth, like a small child.  This was also his excuse when he was caught lying about his life experiences, and stating during his debate loss to JD Vance that he'd befriended multiple school shooters over the years.  But hundreds of disgruntled leftists are showing up for him at 'town hall' meetings, so I suppose he thinks this is presidential-level energy:


Of course, he's getting vastly outdrawn by the Socialist duo of Bernie Sanders and AOC, who rage against 'oligarchs' while demanding ever-growing power for government oligarchs over Americans' lives:


The leftist base is fired up, but their extremism is broadly unappealing to American voters.  I'll leave you with my absolute favorite response to the crowds of irate "progressives" working out their issues by showing up at political events to vent, en masse:

