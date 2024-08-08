Tim Walz's Wife Is a Total Weirdo Who Loved Huffing the Fumes of Burning Tires From Leftist Riots

Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, are truly a gruesome twosome. One lies about his military record and has a record of left-wing extremism, with a devoted spouse endorsing and enabling this mayhem. CBS News had this mini profile on Mrs. Walz:

Advertisement

Gwen Walz, née Whipple, was born in Glencoe, about 55 miles west of Minneapolis, and raised in western Minnesota by her parents Val and Linn. She has three sisters. She attended Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, then started her teaching career in Nebraska, where she met her future husband, Tim Walz. The two married in 1994 and moved to Mankato in 1996, where she taught for more than two decades. When Tim Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018, the family moved to St. Paul. They have two children, Hope and Gus. According to her state bio, some of her passions include "teaching at prisons and promoting criminal justice reform, to advocating for the LGBTQ movement" with a goal to "build a more just and equitable world."

And the building of that “more just and equitable world” comes with taking sick enjoyment of watching violent leftists burn down portions of the state your husband is governing. The woman is nutty, saying in 2020 that she loved huffing the fumes of burning tires as unhinged left-wingers burned cities to the ground.

This clip of Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is making the rounds.



Her reflection on the 2020 riots:



“I could smell the burning tires…I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening."



pic.twitter.com/YcxgFIi5QN — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 6, 2024

What might you call this? Bizarre? Abnormal? Peculiar? Eccentric? Offbeat? Quirky? Gotta be a word that describes reveling in the catharsis represented by the torching of other people’s property. https://t.co/E4np2FmvJY — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 7, 2024

Keeping your windows open to smell the burning tires of rioters as a show of solidarity is the whitest thing I've ever heard. It gets no whiter than this. https://t.co/QxWHIM9xge — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz’s wife says convicted criminals should get “as many chances as they need.”



“[That] doesn't really please those 'law and order’ people."



pic.twitter.com/N8hd1SdPJs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2024

“I could smell the burning tires,” she said. “I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening."

She also thinks repeat criminal offenders deserve as many chances as possible.

It’s a marriage made in heaven for the Walz and a total nightmare for the country.