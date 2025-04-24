While Congressional Democrats Were In El Salvador, Bernie Moreno Went to Israel

For weeks now, congressional Democrats, including and especially Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who has been dubbed "Maryland man" by Democrats and their allies in the media, despite the evidence that he is a member of MS-13, has abused his wife, and engaged in human trafficking. Van Hollen has been particularly vocal, but other Democrats have also gone. While they were making headlines for such trips, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has meanwhile gone to Israel to further highlight how Hamas has been holding an American citizen, Edan Alexander, hostage for over 564 days now.

Moreno shared that he was in Hostage Square, before calling out his Democratic colleagues. "While you have Democrat senators that are going to countries like El Salvador, trying to get back foreign nationals who illegally entered our country, I'm here to show support for our greatest ally, which is Israel." He also issued that reminder about Alexander. "And I want to remind all Americans that we still have a hostage in Hamas captivity that should be immediately returned."

There was another significant meaning to Moreno being in Israel at the time, though, which is Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is on April 24 this year. "It's a sober moment in world history, one that we should always remember and honor" Moreno said about the significance of the day.

Moreno also promised that "we will never forget, we will never back down, and we will never rest until every single hostage is returned.

While some of my colleagues are trying to jailbreak a criminal illegal in El Salvador, I traveled to Israel to remind the world Hamas has held an American citizen hostage for 564 days.



We cannot rest until Hamas is eradicated and EVERY hostage is home safe. #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/zHwOPtGsla — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 23, 2025

There's been plenty of chatter about how Van Hollen could not be bothered to post to his X account about Rachel Morin, the wife and mother of five who was a Maryland resident and was raped and murdered last year by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. It also appears that he has not posted about Edan Alexander, either. Van Hollen has also yet to post about Yom HaShoah, even as many of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle have.

When it comes to Abrego Garcia, not only did he admit to coming into the country illegally, as documents released by the Trump administration last Wednesday show, but even more concerning details keep coming out.

Last Friday it was revealed that Abrego Garcia was pulled over in 2022 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and was even suspected of participating in human smuggling. He was allowed to proceed, though, and was not charged with any crime. It was also revealed on Wednesday of this week that the truck used to carry those eight people with no luggage in the truck driven by Abrego Garcia when he was stopped belonged to a convicted human smuggler.

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews a bodycam image & HSI report from when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol & was suspected of human trafficking in 2022. Per report, he had 8 people w/ no luggage in the car w/ him, & claimed to be driving them from TX… pic.twitter.com/d2uU6YuVKx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 18, 2025

