As Dems Rush to El Salvador for Deported 'Maryland Man,' Keep in Mind These Facts From Karoline Leavitt

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has arrived in El Salvador to inquire about the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who had been living in Maryland, and whom Van Hollen and others have affectionally dubbed "Maryland man." Van Hollen announced on Tuesday night that he'd be leaving the following morning. While he's there, though, it's worth keeping in mind some key reminders, especially ones that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out during Tuesday's briefing.

I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia.



I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home. pic.twitter.com/MzKe7U8Wwr — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

Early on in the briefing, Leavitt had a message that sounds like it was meant for Van Hollen directly, who has talked an awful lot about this "Maryland man," but not so much about Rachel Morin, the wife and mother of five who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was just found guilty on Monday.

Leavitt reminded that Abrego Garcia is more than just a "Maryland man," but rather "an MS-13, El Salvadorian illegal alien criminal who has been hiding in Maryland," and that the narratives surrounding him "have been nothing short of despicable."

It's not merely Democrats like Van Hollen who need to hear such a message, but the media present in that room. "Based on the sensationalism of many of the people in this room, you would think we deported a candidate for father of the year. That's because unfortunately many in this country care more about this 'Maryland father,' an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, than a Maryland mother, an American citizen, who was brutally murdered at the hands of a different illegal alien," she also shared, making clear she was speaking about Morin, as she reminded how the illegal immigrant from El Salvador, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was found guilty.

Sure enough, with Leavitt's message to the media, including those in the room, she was asked about Abrego Garcia, leading the press secretary to double down on her crucial reminders. One reporter asked, "who is responsible for this man and where he is going to end up?"

Leavitt corrected the reporter's previous comments by reminding that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele "has said that he is not going to smuggle a foreign terrorist back into the United States of America, as many in this room and the Democrat Party seemingly want him to do!"

"Abrego Garcia was a foreign terrorist. He is an MS-13 gang member. He was engaged in human trafficking. He illegally came into our country," Leavitt continued to stress. "And so, deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result. There is never going to be a world in which this is an individual who's going to live a peaceful life in Maryland, because he is a foreign terrorist and an MS-13 gang member," she added, which Bukele has also confirmed. Leavitt also shared that Abrego Garcia "will face consequences for his gang affiliation and his engagement in human trafficking" now that he is back "in his home country."

"I'm not sure what is so difficult about this for everyone in the media to understand," Leavitt continued even further to drive the point home. "And it's appalling—truly appalling—that there has been so much time spent covering this alleged human trafficker and this gang member...It's truly striking to me." Karoline Leavitt sets the record straight!



The story of "Maryland man" Abrego Garcia does not appear to be going away. Not only is Van Hollen in El Salvador, but Judge James Boasberg earlier on Wednesday found probable cause to hold Trump officials in contempt for not following his orders over deportation flights. It looks like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) may be getting his wish then in that regard.

The district judge has been in the news as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that Boasberg did not have the jurisdiction in the case involving the removal of violent gang members using the Alien Enemies Act. In doing so, the Court granted the administration's request to lift the stay. Last Wednesday, the House also passed legislation to rein in rogue judges like Boasberg.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

