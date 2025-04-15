Dem Senator Has a Lot to Say About Deported 'Maryland Man,' but Guess Who He's Been Silent On

On Monday, the illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had been accused of the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, was found guilty for his crimes. Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant recently deported to El Salvador as part of an "administrative error" on the exact details, was also in the news, as El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele visited the White House, where he and President Donald Trump shared they will not be returning Abrego Garcia to the United States. Despite his immigration status, Abrego Garcia has been referred to as a "Maryland man," as that's where he had been residing. Guess which one Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was posting about?

As of Tuesday morning, Van Hollen's most recent post to his official account is a video message expressing outrage regarding Abrego Garcia, with an ultimatum for Bukele. It was a move that played right into Trump's hands when it comes to a post he made over Truth Social. "The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called 'Maryland Father,' who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador," Trump's post read in part.

Speaking to reporters, Van Hollen made clear that he's intent on meeting with Bukele. "I saw the comments of President Bukele, and I look forward to meeting with him," he shared on Monday. "I've requested to meet with him, I reached out to the ambassador here to ask to meet while he's here, but I've also made clear if we can't meet here, I do intend to go to El Salvador to discuss the release of this individual who is illegally detained!"

Van Hollen went on to describe Abrego Garcia as "a Maryland man who's the father of three in a notorious prison in El Salvador." He also offered that "I believe that the president of El Salvador will recognize why it's important to allow him to return to the United States of America, because it is absolutely unjust and illegal to have this Marylander detained one more day in a notorious prison in El Salvador!"

The senator then offered quite the claim about Trump and his administration, ranting and raving about how they've apparently been "lying" and "have an obligation to bring him home." As Van Hollen also said, "Of course President Trump could have just said, you know, 'bring him home.' Of course he could have done that. But this is an administration that has lied about Mr. Abrego Garcia, right?"

He concluded in part with a message for Bukele. "But I will say, the president of El Salvador should not now take it upon himself to say that he is detaining him for one more day, because that is kidnapping," as he called on him to "hand over and release an innocent man and let him come home to his family."

I've been clear: if President Bukele doesn't want to meet here in D.C., then I intend to go to El Salvador this week to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's condition and discuss his release.



Kilmar was illegally ABDUCTED and deported by the Trump Admin. He must be brought home NOW. pic.twitter.com/Hunr6F31J3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 15, 2025

The senator's post has been met with close to 5,000 replies taking issue with his framing of Abrego Garcia's situation. There's also been plenty of screenshots shared to call out Van Hollen as well.

Van Hollen does not appear to have ever posted about Rachel Morin from that same X account. He has, however, posted incessantly about Abrego Garcia, referring to him in a familiar way by his first name, sometimes several times in one day, and claiming he was "ABDUCTED" by the Trump administration.

White House rapid responder Greg Price highlighted how Van Hollen gave a statement to a local outlet following the rape and murder of Morin. While he claimed that his "heart breaks for the Morin family," he also quickly made the situation political by referencing a particularly bad border bill and blaming Republicans. "The Morin family deserves more than words--they deserve action. There’s no doubt our immigration system is broken. That’s why I voted last month to move onto bipartisan legislation that would allow us to begin addressing our border security and comprehensive immigration reforms, but Republicans slammed the door shut," he continued.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), who serves as the House Republican Conference chairwoman, also expressed her outrage towards Van Hollen, wondering why the senator is "more concerned with bringing a criminal illegal alien gangster BACK INTO OUR COUNTRY than with justice for his constituent, Maryland mother Rachel Morin?"

When Rachel Morin, an actual Maryland mother was killed by an illegal gang member, the only thing Chris Van Hollen did was give a statement to a news outlet.



But when an illegal from El Salvador gets deported, he’s ready to fly down there to free his “constituent.” pic.twitter.com/jmDtzEAnIr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2025

Why is Maryland’s Senator more concerned with bringing a criminal illegal alien gangster BACK INTO OUR COUNTRY than with justice for his constituent, Maryland mother Rachel Morin? https://t.co/mL3NKorDdf pic.twitter.com/vPs4i1eNvu — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) April 15, 2025

While Trump has spoken with the family of Rachel Morin, Van Hollen, in contrast, has posted pictures of meeting with Abrego Garcia's family members, as the illegal immigrant is referred to as "the Maryland dad wrongly deported by Trump."

"The pain they're feeling is unimaginable," he also posted in regards to Abrego Garcia's family, pain that was no doubt felt by Morin's family.

Today we met with the family of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland dad wrongly deported by Trump.



The pain they're feeling is unimaginable. I reiterated what I've been saying from the beginning: this should never have happened — and we won't stop fighting until Kilmar is home. pic.twitter.com/U2nbWW6aYU — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 9, 2025

The latest news is that Van Hollen has not met with Bukele, and he has not heard back, though as he shared with CNN on Tuesday morning, he still intends to go to El Salvador himself "this week."

The senator framed such a visit he intends to make as a move "to show solidarity with [Abrego Garcia's] family," as he once more claimed that Abrego Garcia "was abducted" and "should get his due process."

🚨Democrat Senator Van Hollen: "I have not heard back from the president of El Salvador...I do intend to go to El Salvador, this week, to show solidarity with" Abrego Garcia.



"He was abducted and sent to this prison in error." pic.twitter.com/asw3KiW7mG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2025

