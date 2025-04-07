Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals
Trump Admin Scores Major Win After SCOTUS Grants Request to Lift Order Halting Venezuelan Deportations

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 07, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In a significant win for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court granted the president's request to lift a stay that had been blocking deportations of Venezuelan nationals. This ruling allows the administration to move forward with its plan to expel individuals from Venezuela who are living in the U.S. illegally despite previous legal challenges. The decision is seen as a victory for enforcing immigration laws and protecting American interests as the administration continues prioritizing national security and the integrity of U.S. borders. 

On Monday, Supreme Court justices ruled 5-4 to grant the Trump administration's request to lift the stay, in a temporary victory for Trump and his allies. President Donald Trump previously requested the higher court to vacate a lower court's ruling barring the administration from using a 1798 wartime immigration law, the Alien Enemies Act,  to immediately deport Venezuelan nationals, including members of the Tren de Aragua gang, from the U.S. 

Before Trump assumed office for his second term, the law had only been used three times in U.S. history: during the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II.

Attorneys representing the Trump administration called on the Supreme Court to overturn the previous decision, arguing that the ruling undermined their immigration policies and hindered their efforts to safeguard the nation from foreign terrorist threats. In their filing, the administration's lawyers emphasized that the lower court's orders obstructed their ability to carry out vital national security measures and negatively impacted sensitive foreign negotiations. 

Last month, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg temporarily halted the Trump administration's use of the 1798 law for two weeks while he reviewed the case. A federal appeals court later upheld the pause with a 2–1 ruling. 

Monday’s win is a significant victory for the Trump administration’s agenda. 

