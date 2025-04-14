Salem Media Group Strikes Deal With Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump
Did You See Everyone Pile on CNN in the Oval Office Today?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This exchange is why we elected Donald Trump. It’s everything. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, visited the White House, where the media opted to go with the Abrego Garcia story. This illegal alien was deported to El Salvador, his home country. The media and the Democrats want him back—he’s not coming back. President Bukele shot down that notion, mocking the question, calling it “preposterous.” 

“The question is preposterous," he said. "How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don't have the power to return him to the United States." 

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins put her head into the lion’s mouth, pressing more on the subject. At the same time, everyone else gave her a lesson in civics, notably how the court, specifically district courts, do not have the authority to make foreign policy decisions. The Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision on this matter wasn’t a win for those who want this deported illegal re-imported. It was fraught with nuance, with this key passage being ignored: 

The intended scope of the term “effectuate” in the District Court’s order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court’s authority. The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.   

This guy isn’t coming back. The courts don’t have any authority in this matter, and that sentiment goes double when the president of the illegal’s home country shoots down the notion, too.

Take the ‘L’ and move on, guys. You’ve lost.

