Nancy Pelosi's Role in 2024 Election Looks Even Worse With Details From New Book

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looked to be one of the top Democrats, if not the top Democrat involved in forcing then President Joe Biden out of his race for reelection last year. She then had the gall to cheer Biden on while at the DNC last August, where then Vice President Kamala Harris was the one being celebrated, as she had been installed as the replacement nominee. Pelosi even laughably offered that he should be added to Mount Rushmore, though that didn't mean she was any more comfortable on speaking about the ouster. As Bob Hoge highlighted at our sister site for RedState, a new book that came out on Tuesday from Chris Whipple, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," has even more about Pelosi.

Fox News spoke to parts of the book involving Pelosi, and how she acknowledged what we all already knew, that Biden's mental faculties were declining. At least, she did so privately. Otherwise, she was chief among those gaslighting the American people about what was wrong with the president.

As the report mentioned:

A new book claims that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., privately said former President Biden had lost a step ahead of his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential campaign, before she publicly bashed a Wall Street Journal story on his cognitive decline. ... According to Whipple's book, Pelosi went to the White House in May 2024 for an awards ceremony and was "startled by how much the president had aged."



...



Pelosi was at the White House to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the day was "awkward, even painful" for her as she worried Democrats would suffer on Election Day, the book says.



"She couldn’t shake the realization that Joe Biden was a shadow of himself," Whipple wrote.



The next month, the Wall Street Journal



While the Journal’s report featured multiple claims that mirrored what the book claims Pelosi felt at the time, she took to social media to trash the "hit piece."



...



The book also details how the president felt "betrayed" by Pelosi after she helped push him out of the race. Whipple said in an interview with Politico about his book that many of Biden's closest aides were in a "fog of delusion" about the former president, and calling it a "cover-up" did not go far enough.

Although the Fox News article and the book spoke about others who tried to cover up for Biden, Pelosi deserves special mention, and scorn.

That Wall Street Journal piece in question came out in early June, weeks before Biden debated now President Trump on CNN, to disastrous results. It was the beginning of the end for Biden among many of his fellow Democrats, who was ultimately forced out of the race on July 21.

Pelosi still had the gall to dispute the WSJ piece with a quoted repost put out the very next day.

Many of us spent time with @WSJ to share on the record our first-hand experiences with @POTUS, where we see his wisdom, experience, strength and strategic thinking.



Instead, the Journal ignored testimony by Democrats, focused on attacks by Republicans and printed a hit piece. https://t.co/aq5BWK8zhf — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 5, 2024

When Harris lost to Trump last November--losing not only the Electoral College but the popular vote, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 2004, Pelosi blamed Biden in an interview just days later with The New York Times, as she lamented that he endorsed Harris too quickly. Still another book about the 2024 election, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," offers that that Harris had to beg Biden for his endorsement.

The Wall Street Journal put out yet another piece on Biden last December, after Trump had already won the elections and was just weeks away from starting his second term. Again, it spoke to what many of us already knew about Biden, providing insight into how the administration operated.

Pelosi also had the gall to be shocked and saddened that now former First Lady Jill Biden, who was instrumental in keeping her husband in the race for as long as he remained, would have an issue with her. She was still being asked about Biden in February of this year. Pelosi looks to have moved on in other ways, though, as she has taken steps to run for reelection in 2026, even as she's currently serving her 20th term and how she just turned 85-years-old late last month.

